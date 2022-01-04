Dalton S.M.R., Inc Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Dalton S.M.R., Inc. ("Dalton SMR"), a communications provider headquartered in Dalton, Georgia.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

Lamar Nichols and Glenn Hobbs have co-owned Dalton SMR for more than 20 years. They noted, "We cannot think of another partner that would be able to step in and continue a seamless transition for our customers. Both our wide area radio network and our in-plant solutions will benefit from the support of the MCA organization."

Vince Foody, MCA's CEO commented, "We are excited for Dalton SMR to join the MCA family. Dalton SMR has more than two decades of experience servicing the Georgia and Tennessee regions. Their outstanding reputation and history of excellent customer service will strengthen our ability to better serve the region."

The addition of Dalton SMR strengthens MCA's footprint in Georgia.

About MCA Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

864-504-7869

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Communications America