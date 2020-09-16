Daly Seven Expands in Charlotte with the Opening of the Hampton Inn & Suites Northlake

"We opened our first Hampton Inn in 1992 and we have enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Hilton," says Joe Daly, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations and Sales. "We are thrilled to open another Hampton Inn & Suites and are excited to deliver an outstanding experience to our guests. We are committed to providing the best possible accommodations while allowing guests to fully enjoy their visit to Charlotte."

Greeted with the world-renowned Hampton hospitality, guests will receive excellent service at every turn. Guests can take advantage of various community spaces, coordinated with appropriate social distancing in mind:

Complimentary hot breakfast, currently being served individually packed for each guest

Personal nooks and a business center for professionals looking to work individually or in pairs

A spacious, modern fitness center with high-tech equipment

Ample and bright meeting space to accommodate groups of many sizes

Treat Shop with convenient local food and beverage offerings and personal care items

The hotel is strictly following the Hilton CleanStay program with rigorous cleaning standards. Guests will feel confident in the steps the hotel is taking to ensure a safe and comfortable stay. Visit the hotel's website to learn more and to book accommodations.

"We are very excited to be adding to our footprint in the Charlotte Market with the Hampton Inn & Suites brand," says Ryan Daly, Corporate Director of Sales. "We believe there will be continued growth in the Northlake Mall area allowing this property to serve a variety of business and leisure travelers."

Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has operated hotels for over 43 years and currently has 40 properties in NC, SC and VA. Daly Seven is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

