Daly Seven Offers a Robust Portfolio of Fairfield by Marriott Hotels

Daly Seven is proud to expand its footprint in the Charlotte area, believing that the Fairfield Inn's warm and inviting "Modern Calm" design and modern amenities appeal to all travelers. The Fairfield Pineville features the latest in-room technologies with 55-inch 4K TVs and access to Hulu and Netflix.

The acquisition marks the seventh Fairfield in the Daly Seven hotel portfolio, joining the following properties:

Fairfield by Marriott has been a growing brand, hitting 1000 properties globally in 2018. The brand's name and ambiance come from the Marriott family's retreat, the Fairfield Farm. While Fairfield has a newly redesigned logo and décor package, its heritage of sensibility and simplicity have remained constant. Daly Seven's Fairfield properties are located across North Carolina and Virginia, not far from the original Marriott family's Fairfield Farm nestled in the Blue Ridge mountains. Whether guests are looking to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the great outdoors or pursue professional endeavors, Daly Seven's Fairfield properties are conveniently located in key metropolitan areas and offer everything guests need by providing a good night's rest, hearty breakfast and a variety of lifestyle amenities.

Marriott has established a Cleanliness Council to add new standards to hotel cleanliness and provide guests with a safe environment. Areas of focus include face coverings, surface areas and public spaces, food safety and guest contact. The Marriott Commitment to Clean is established at all Daly Seven Marriott properties and gives guests a high level of confidence when traveling during Covid-19.

Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels for over 43 years and currently has more than 40 properties in VA, NC, and SC. Daly Seven is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Marriott International, Inc., Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

CONTACT: Michelle Armenteros, [email protected]

SOURCE Daly Seven, Inc

Related Links

www.dalyseven.com

