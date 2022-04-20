DAMASCUS BAKERY RECALLS ONE LOT OF BANTAM BAGELS EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE

All product affected have a best by date of June 10, 2023, which has been printed on the left side of the carton. The recalled product was distributed to Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

To date, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported. No other Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC or Bantam Bagels products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the above product(s) are asked to:

Dispose of the product immediately

Contact Bantam Bagels Customer Service at 866-451-6744 for a replacement coupon

SOURCE Bantam Bagels LLC