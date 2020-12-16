D'Amico Law Wins One of the Largest Automobile Accident Settlements in Connecticut for 2020

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Michael P. D'Amico secured a settlement of $1,975,000.00 on behalf of an injury victim who suffered severe fractures to her lower extremities. This is one of the largest automobile accident settlements in the State of Connecticut for 2020.

The plaintiff was a woman in her late 20s who was hit head on at high speed by a box truck which crossed over the center dividing line of the roadway. At impact, the front of her car was crushed causing fractures of both femurs, her ankle, and her knee. Firefighters were forced to use the Jaws of Life to remove her from the severely damaged vehicle.

She underwent surgeries on all four of the fractures. Rods, plates and screws were inserted in her body and will remain there for the rest of her life.

The case involved the testimonies of a number of experts who testified as to the plaintiff's injuries, future medical care needed and impaired capacity to earn a living. Ultimately, the case resolved by way of settlement after a lengthy mediation in the amount of $1,975,000.

This case was litigated extensively for a number of years before the settlement was secured and the plaintiff received her just compensation.

Attorney Michael P. D'Amico is an attorney who is compassionate and caring towards the victims of serious accidents but fierce in his commitment to fight for a maximum recovery. The firm takes pride in its ability to effectively communicate with insurance companies and to apply substantial pressure to those companies who fail to negotiate in good faith.

Attorney Michael P. D'Amico is experienced in defending an individual's rights against the unfair practices of insurance companies and relentlessly pursuing just compensation for his clients.

