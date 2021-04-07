Daminion Has Made Its Digital Asset Management System Even More Efficient for Marketing and Communications Departments

SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An update was released for the on-premises and cloud versions of the Daminion Digital Asset Management system, which will delight the marketing and comms departments and those involved in content creation and management.

Below is the list of software enhancements:

Daminion 7.0 Brand new interface.

The brand new interface of the Daminion Local

Now you can switch between the dark and light interface in the desktop client just like you do in the web client.

Commenting in the web client

One of the most wanted features - a very powerful tool for multi-user work - is now available in Daminion. Designers, marketers, and other departments can now collaborate when working on new projects using commenting in the web client.

Integrate Daminion with CMS and other systems via embedded links

This new option saves you time on downloading your images to the local drive and uploading them to the corporate CMS. Instead, you can now publish the image on your website or blog right from Daminion via embedded links.

"Our top priority is to make it easy for teams to collaborate on projects and files, even in companies where the use of cloud services is prohibited for corporate security reasons. Daminion Local has helped such companies to support a remote working environment while maintaining the highest levels of security."

Murat Korkmazov, CEO, Daminion Software

Daminion Software was launched in 2003 when it developed its own Digital Asset management system which is available in both - on-premises and cloud versions.

Daminion has more than 750 corporate clients and over 300,000 users in the U.S. and Europe. Daminion proudly remains one of a few digital asset management software that offers local solutions to their clients.

