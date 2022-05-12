Damirez Fossett, MD, FAANS, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WASHINGTON , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damirez Fossett, MD, FAANS, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Neurosurgeon for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice and at Howard University Hospital.

Damirez Fossett

As a leading Neurosurgeon and Chief of Neurosurgery at Howard University Hospital, Dr. Damirez Fossett treats patients in the Washington District of Columbia area. He also works as an Assistant Professor of Surgery, where he teaches the next generation of medical professionals. He has hospital privileges at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center. Dr. Fossett additionally treats patients from his private practice in Silver Springs, MD. He has been in Medical practice for over 32 years.



He attended Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, graduating with a Medical degree in 1989. Dr. Fossett then completed an internship in 1990 and a Neurosurgery residency in 1996 at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC. As a result of his education and training, he became board certified in Neurosurgery through the American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS). He is licensed to practice in Virginia, Distinct of Columbia, and Maryland.



He is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurosurgery, the Congress of Neurosurgery, the Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American Medical Association, and the National Medical Association. He has written numerous articles with his peers in his field of specialty, such as "The role of hyperbaric oxygen in the management of subarachnoid hemorrhage," "Branches of the anterior cerebral artery near the anterior communicating artery complex: an anatomic study and surgical perspective," and "Lateral posterior fossa venous sinus relationships to surface landmarks."



The Howard University Hospital was ranked the number one hospital by the US Health and Human Services Department in 2007, and is designated as a DC Level 1 Trauma Center. In his day to day work, Dr. Faucet works with patients who suffered trauma, brain tumors, or spinal disease. He oversees administrative tasks in the Department of Neurosurgery.



He has been recognized for his exceptional work with the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018) from vitals.com, the Patients' Choice Award (2018), and the SuperDoctors award. He has had a Career Spotlight by PBS Learning Media. Dr. Fossett is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (FAANS) and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).



Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Fossett teaches the hospital's medical students and residents, and also oversees administrative duties in the Department of Neurosurgery.



He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Mr. William Fossett, and his mother Mrs. Helen Fossett.



For more information, visit http://huhealthcare.com/healthcare/hospital.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who