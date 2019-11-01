D'Amore Healthcare Offers Pornography Addiction Treatment

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in the journal "Archives of Sexual Behavior" found that people born in the 1990s and later are less sexually active than the preceding generations. There are many contributing factors to the decline of the American libido, but chief among them is an increase in the availability of internet pornography.

With access to internet pornography at an all-time high, some among us will inevitably develop an unhealthy relationship with it. According to a study by the University of Cambridge, when a person watches pornography, it activates the same reward centers of the brain as alcohol and other addictive drugs. By becoming fixated on the effect that watching pornography has on them, a person can become addicted to pornography.

Pornography addiction can wreak havoc on the addict's relationships. Many people with this addiction spend huge amounts of time watching pornography and find it difficult to stop or cut back on their usage. People who become addicted to pornography often experience a lack of interest in their sexual partners or become completely unable to become aroused without using pornography. They can also develop increasingly extreme sexual compulsions and have unrealistic expectations about beauty and sexual performance.

Like any other addiction, being addicted to pornography is not always easy to admit. People who become addicted to pornography will often be very secretive about their addiction. They may also be in denial about the extent that their addiction is negatively affecting their life. There is already a complicated relationship between sexuality and feelings of shame and guilt. So when a pornography addict is confronted with their addiction, these feelings can get exponentially worse. Similar to a substance use disorder, pornography addiction can be co-occurring with other mental health disorders like anxiety and depression. If a person relies on pornography to self-soothe and relieve stress, they may need psychiatric help to overcome their addiction.

At D'Amore Healthcare, we have developed a specialized treatment program to help people who have become addicted to pornography. We provide a confidential and comfortable environment to allow both the addict and their loved ones to heal. At D'Amore we help people develop healthy coping skills to relieve their stress and get to the roots of their need to avoid intimacy. Our compassionate staff will work with the addict to devise an individualized treatment plan that is best suited to their needs.

D'Amore Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited residential psychiatric facility licensed by the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health Care Services as a Social Rehabilitation Facility for Crisis Stabilization and Transitional mental health. Our Orange County, California Mental Health Treatment Center also provides Dual Diagnosis treatment services licensed by the Department of Health Care Services.

