Damstra Technology and Zivaro Form Strategic Alliance to Enhance Safety Systems, Products, Platforms, and Cloud Capabilities

SYDNEY and DENVER, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Damstra Technology, Ltd., and Zivaro, Inc., Brilliant IT, today announced a strategic alliance designed to significantly enhance both companies' safety systems, products, platforms, and cloud capabilities.

The partnership helps North American government clients and enterprise customers in highly regulated industries to safely accelerate digital transformation and enhance insights and innovation. The alliance also positions Zivaro as a Damstra Technology strategic North American partner.

Speaking to the partnership, Christian Damstra, Damstra Technology CEO, said "There is an enormous opportunity for customers - including those in the public sector - to apply our workplace safety platform's power and become more efficient and responsive. Our partnership combines Damstra's expertise in employee digital workflows with Zivaro's trusted cloud to help customers accelerate digital transformation while also meeting their security and compliance needs."

As a leading US-based provider of technology services and solutions, Zivaro believes in bringing new solutions to market that drive safety and security under normal circumstances and throughout challenging times.

Zivaro, President and CEO, Greg Byles, discussed the partnership and said, "Expanding our relationship with Damstra enables Zivaro to better leverage our solution sets, platform, and products with Damstra's leading-edge capabilities. Together, Zivaro and Damstra will help our enterprise and government customers accelerate their employee safety and digital transformation, creating great experiences and unlocking productivity."

About Damstra Technology:

Damstra is an Australian headquartered provider of integrated workplace management solutions to multiple industry segments across the globe.

The Company develops subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in industries where compliance and safety are of importance.

These solutions help clients better track, manage, and protect their staff, contractors, and organizations while reducing the risk associated with worker health, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Damstra Technology has been operating since 2002 and has grown from providing an Australian mining contractor management solution to an integrated workplace management solution with a client base in international markets.

https://www.damstratechnology.com/

Follow Damstra Technology: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn

About Zivaro:

Brilliant IT, Zivaro, Inc. Zivaro seeks to serve those charged with serving others. We relentlessly work to help our regulated market customers stay outcomes focused. Zivaro designs secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions through IT infrastructure expertise and flexible service delivery models.

www.zivaro.com

Follow Zivaro: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Damstra Technology, Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.damstratechnology.com

