Dan Abrams shares the real-life historic legal thriller of "Lincoln's Last Trial" at National Press Club Headliners Event September 24

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the summer of 1859 and inside a small courthouse in Springfield, Illinois, a 22-year-old man named Peachy Quinn Harrison is on trial for murder. What might have been a quiet local case is suddenly thrust into the national spotlight when rising political star (and rumored dark-horse favorite for the presidency) Abraham Lincoln is hired to defend the young man.

In "Lincoln's Last Trial: The Murder Case that Propelled Him to The Presidency," author and ABC News chief legal affairs anchor Dan Abrams throws the reader in the juror's seat and unravels the pivotal, high-stakes proceedings in a play-by-play of history that would rival today's most riveting courtroom dramas. Abrams will share "Lincoln's Last Trial" and why he believes this historic legal thriller is relevant today at a National Press Club Headliners Book Event on Monday, September 24.

This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Club's conference rooms and will feature a discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for the general public. When purchasing tickets for this event online, buyers will also have the option of purchasing copies of the book at check-out. To purchase tickets and copies of the book, please click here.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the non-profit affiliate of the Club, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, so we kindly ask that you leave all outside books and memorabilia at home.

About the Author



Dan Abrams is the chief legal affairs anchor for ABC News and host of "Live PD" on the A&E cable network. Abrams got his start in cable news covering the OJ Simpson trial and the trials of Dr. Jack Kevorkian for Court TV. He moved to NBC News in 1997 and was eventually named Chief Legal Correspondent, and later, the host of his own show, "The Abrams Report," on MSNBC. Abrams served a brief stint as the General Manager of MSNBC before making the switch to ABC News in 2011. Abrams is also the Founder and CEO of Abrams Media, and has launched several successful websites including "Mediate."

PRESS CONTACT:



Lindsay Underwood,



The National Press Club



lunderwood@press.org



(202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club