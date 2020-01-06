Dan Campbell Named Vice President of Sales for NetCraftsmen

NetCraftsmen President and CEO, Paul H. Mauritz , said, "NetCraftsmen is thrilled to have a Sales Executive with Dan's capabilities and proven track record leading high growth Sales Teams join us as we continue to transform our business. Dan brings a wealth of Sales Leadership experience to NetCraftsmen and will drive the expansion of our Craftsmen Assurance® Managed Services and our Consulting businesses."

Before joining NetCraftsmen, Dan held several executive sales and business development positions leading transformative change throughout their sales organizations, driving sales and maximizing revenue growth. Prior to this role, he was the Regional Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic at ePlus for 9 years and developed an extensive team of account executives, engineers, sales reps, and support staff to consistently accomplish ambitious business goals. In that capacity, Dan also built an OEM partner network with industry leaders such as Cisco, VMware, Pure Storage, NetApp, HPE, and Aruba to better position their business in a competitive marketplace.

Dan's experience and dedication to fostering key relationships and optimizing sales strategies enables NetCraftsmen to not only capitalize on new opportunities, but to expand business into different territories.

About NetCraftsmen

NetCraftsmen is a professional services organization dedicated to helping customers solve business challenges through well-crafted technology solutions. Our engineers have extensive experience as subject matter experts for a wide range of organizations throughout various industries. Our Craftsmen Assurance® product portfolio includes managed and lifecycle services for network infrastructure, collaboration, SD-WAN, cloud, and security. We are proud that our engagements always focus on partnering with our customers by providing insights, best practices, as well as technical expertise.

For more information, see www.netcraftsmen.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Donati, Marketing Manager

NetCraftsmen

(443) 333-5702

ddonati@netcraftsmen.com

SOURCE NetCraftsmen

Related Links

https://www.netcraftsmen.com/

