Dan Davidson Joins Odyssey as Chief Development Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Davidson to its leadership team, who will serve as the Chief Development Officer of the company.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric conditions, substance use, and technology addictions. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services with operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in seven states with over 350 total beds.

Davidson, a 25-year investment banking veteran, will be responsible for driving growth by identifying facilities that align with Odyssey's strategic initiatives. He will play a pivotal role in further strengthening and expanding Odyssey's network of behavioral health and eating disorder treatment facilities nationwide.

Prior to joining Odyssey, Dan served as co-founder and managing director of Coker Capital Securities, a leading healthcare investment banking firm acquired by Fifth Third Securities in 2018. He brings extensive transactional and advisory experience in the execution of mergers, acquisitions, and other capital markets transactions, including a specific focus in the behavioral health sector for the better part of the last decade.

"In a little over five years, Odyssey has grown into one of the most respected behavioral health providers in the nation," adds Dan. "It is a tremendous privilege to be working with the team at Odyssey as we set out to build upon an already impressive portfolio of facilities."

"We're excited to add Dan to Odyssey's leadership team," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO at Odyssey. "Dan brings the experience we need to continue to grow the number of our facilities and ultimately the number of patients we're able to help through superior clinical treatment. His passion and expertise will be a tremendous asset in accelerating that mission."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, addiction care, and technology and gaming addiction. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Raleigh and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Charlotte, providing inpatient, intensive residential and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at eight primary facilities located in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and California.

