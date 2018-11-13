Dan Holloway Joins Bell Law Firm as Senior Trial Counsel

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd Bell of Bell Law Firm, Georgia's preeminent law firm for victims of medical malpractice, announces today that Daniel Holloway will join his team of legal experts as Senior Trial Counsel. In this new role, Holloway will be responsible for direct case management, discovery, motions practice and trial preparation and participation. With more than a decade of trial experience, Holloway is poised to expand Bell Law Firm's case capacity and support its mission of delivering justice to those devastated by medical malpractice.

"We are very fortunate Dan is joining our firm. He is an elite legal writer and formidable trial advocate," notes Lloyd Bell, founding partner of Bell Law Firm. "Most importantly, his deep commitment to helping real people who have been injured by medical malpractice aligns with Bell Law Firm's dedication to victims of catastrophic medical negligence and their families."

"The opportunity to join Bell Law firm was a natural next step. As my legal career has evolved, so has my interest in helping men and woman who have been hurt and need help, rather than representing the big institutions that can take care of themselves," adds Holloway. "Lloyd Bell's commitment to holding dangerous medical providers accountable aligns with the type of work I find most rewarding."

A Georgetown Law School alumnus, Dan Holloway began his career at Boies Shiller in New York where he worked for eight years in commercial litigation. He comes to Bell Law Firm from Abourezk & Garcia, a law firm focused on personal injury and bad faith insurance litigation, where he played an instrumental role in securing a multi-million-dollar verdict against Travelers for insurance bad faith.

About Bell Law Firm

Bell Law Firm is Georgia's preeminent firm for victims of medical malpractice. Founded in 1999 by Lloyd Bell, the firm has recovered more than $100 million for patients and families of people injured or killed due to medical negligence. Bell has more than 25 years of experience in federal and state courts, and he has represented clients in more than 75 jury trials and hundreds of successful settlements. Specializing in litigating misdiagnoses, surgical errors and other types of malpractice, Bell Law firm differentiates itself with deep legal expertise, a mastery of technology in the courtroom and a compelling manner of storytelling. In 2018, the firm was recognized as Personal Injury Litigation Team of the Year by Daily Report, the leading source of legal news in Atlanta.

