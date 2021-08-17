Dan Levy Announced as Speaker for BOLD 2021, the Mindbody Conference

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that Emmy® and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director, and producer Dan Levy will speak at BOLD 2021, the Mindbody Conference. To accommodate for the current events of the global community, BOLD 2021 will be offered both virtually and in-person at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel in San Diego, Calif. from August 31-Sept. 2, 2021.

During his session, on Thursday, Sept. 2, Levy will sit down for a moderated conversation with Mindbody CEO Josh McCarter to discuss his journey in creating what would become one of the most celebrated shows on television, Schitt's Creek. Levy will also discuss using creativity as an outlet to overcome obstacles, boost confidence, and pursue one's dream. Levy joins previously announced keynote speaker Jameela Jamil who will take the BOLD conference stage on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

"We are honored to bring Dan Levy to the BOLD 2021 main stage, both in-person in San Diego and virtually for our customers across the globe," said McCarter. "Through his beloved work and powerful LGBTQIA advocacy, Levy has established himself as a leading light of courage and creativity that will no doubt inspire and empower our customers."

2021 marks the 20th anniversary since Mindbody's founding. The Company will be recognizing this milestone throughout the conference, including through a keynote presentation from Mindbody Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Rick Stollmeyer on "Building a Wellness Business That Lasts, How to Thrive in a Post-COVID World."

"With hundreds of wellness professionals from a wide range of disciplines and business sizes looking forward to our annual BOLD conference, we are so pleased to be able to bring the industry back together again this year," said McCarter. "Each year, we gather the top professionals as expert speakers to answer the needs of our industry and this year is no exception."

BOLD 2021 will bring together business owners, practitioners and experts from across the wellness services industry for educational sessions and unique wellness experiences led by dozens of nationally recognized experts discussing topics such as:

Better Together: An Exploration on Inclusivity in the Wellness Industry

Salon and Spa Owner's Guide to Profits

How to Maximize Revenue While Building Personal Connections with AI-powered Messaging

Social Media Explained: The Trends, Where to Play, and How to Play for Maximum Brand Relevancy and Growth

Know Your Niche: Using Data to Identify Future Customers

Additionally, Mindbody's senior leadership will highlight the Company's recent and upcoming products and features, showcasing how they can serve the entire wellness industry. Attendees will get an exclusive first-hand look at these newly unveiled products and features through interactive booths in the Expo Hall.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take in part wellness experiences, networking opportunities, and the popular BOLD Bash, which will be held at San Diego's famous Petco Park on Sept. 1.

To learn more about BOLD 2021, or to register for the event visit https://mindbodybold.com/.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

Mindbody Media Contact:

Tracy Richmond

[email protected]

805-440-3003

SOURCE Mindbody

Related Links

https://www.mindbodyonline.com

