Dan Mendelson Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Healthcare Group

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Dan Mendelson, a highly-regarded executive in the healthcare industry, has joined the firm's Healthcare team as an Operating Partner.

Mr. Mendelson is the Founder and former CEO of Avalere Health LLC, a leading provider of data-driven advisory services and business intelligence solutions to the healthcare industry, which he founded in 2000 and sold to Inovalon Holdings, Inc. in 2015. He will continue to serve as an Advisor to Avalere, which serves more than 250 clients including health plans, delivery systems, and life sciences companies. Prior to founding Avalere, from 1998-2000, Mr. Mendelson served in the White House Office of Management and Budget as Associate Director of Health during the Clinton Administration. There, he was responsible for the nation's full healthcare portfolio including Medicare, Medicaid, NIH, CDC and the FDA. From 1990-1998, he was with The Lewin Group, where he rose to Senior Vice President focusing on strategic and operational planning.

D. Scott Mackesy, Managing Partner of WCAS and head of the Firm's healthcare practice, said: "We have known and respected Dan for quite some time and we are extremely pleased that he has decided to join forces with us as an Operating Partner. Dan is a highly-accomplished executive who possesses deep knowledge, experience and understanding of the healthcare industry. We look forward to working closely with him, as we do with all our Operating Partners, in everything from sourcing and due diligence to portfolio company governance as we identify and invest in outstanding healthcare companies that we believe have great growth potential and will generate outstanding value for our investors."

Mr. Mendelson added, "WCAS is one of the most respected investors in the healthcare industry today and I am very excited to be joining them at an important time of change in the industry."

Mr. Mendelson presently serves on the Board of Champions Oncology and Centrexion Corporation, a privately-held company. In addition, he is an Adjunct Professor at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He is also a well-known speaker on the future of healthcare. Mr. Mendelson previously served on the boards of Coventry Healthcare (sold to Aetna in 2013), PharMerica Corporation, and HMS Holdings.

He earned an MPP from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University (1990) and a BA in economics from Oberlin College (1986). He serves on numerous non-profit and philanthropic boards and is a member of the Strategic Advisory Committee at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, internal growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $26 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

Contact: Jon Rather

212-893-9570

JRather@wcas.com

SOURCE Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe