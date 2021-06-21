Dan Miller joins ARCA as Director of Partner Alliances

ARCA, a leading provider of cash automation technology hires Dan Miller as Director of Partner Alliances. Tweet this

ARCA is currently seeing strong demand for its teller cash recyclers and increased product shipments. According to Leslie, "Our numbers indicate 2021 is going to be an exciting year. Dan's addition to our staff reinforces our commitment to our Alliance Partners and is an investment in increasing our support to those who are substantial contributors to our success."

ARCA's Alliance Partners are a significant component of the company's growth strategy for North America. Since 1998 ARCA has sold over 50,000 cash recyclers worldwide and more than 20,000 in North America. Their financial customers are some of the largest banks and credit unions in the world.

About ARCA

ARCA's solutions help people control and streamline cash operations in financial institutions, retail stores, and self-service kiosks around the world. We develop technology and services that make transactions simpler, more efficient and more secure. Visit arca.com for more information.

