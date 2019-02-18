Dan Ryan Builders to recognize 2018 top sellers

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Ryan Builders has grown to be the third-largest home builder in the Triangle thanks in part to the efforts of dedicated real estate agents. On Feb. 26, 12 of those brokers will be recognized as Dan Ryan Builders' top sellers in 2018 (each selling at least four homes).

Being recognized are:

Alina Karpenko

Angelina Corroo

Bala Krishna Kamuju

Charito Geneblazo

Daxay Malkan

Mary Ann Stephenson

Michelle Vega

Paul Haynes

Raju Gadiraju

Subhas Donthireddi

Suzanne Burton

Tiffany Richardson

"We couldn't do what we do without great Realtor partners," said Jay Lewis, president of Dan Ryan Builders - Raleigh Division. "Our mission is centered around building the right home for each buyer. These real estate pros help us connect buyers with the home that fits their need.

"I am truly grateful we have them as part of the team."

In total, Dan Ryan Builders paid $4.5 million in broker bonuses and commissions to more than 600 agents in 2018.

The Feb. 26 event with a food truck, beer and wine will be held at Dan Ryan Builders' new luxury townhomes in Pipers Crossing in Cary (313 and 315 Fenella Dr.) from 12 - 1:30 p.m. and is open to real estate agents and the general public.

Homes in Pipers Crossing start in the mid $300s, with three or four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and floor plans ranging from 2,253 to 2,310 sq ft.

About Dan Ryan Builders | www.danryanbuilders.com

Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 12 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 16,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers.

