Dan Skelly Joins Platinum Real Estate In Florida

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Skelly joins Platinum Real Estate in Marco Island, Florida. Dan Skelly, the current broker/owner at Orson Hill Realty in Colorado, is very excited to get back to the beach for part of the year. Dan lived in Florida for the majority of his adult life and loves everything about the sunshine state. He especially loves the real estate market. After 10 years as a broker in Colorado Dan wanted to branch out to the fast-paced Florida real estate market. Dan will be working from the Platinum Real Estate office in Marco Island but will work with buyers, sellers, and investors all over Southwest Florida and Colorado.

