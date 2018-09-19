Dan the Tire Man Gives Away Free Tires to Someone in Need Every Month

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DanTheTireMan.com, a nationwide tire, wheel and accessories e-commerce company that offers a No Credit Needed lease-to-own program, has been giving away a set of new tires to an individual or family in need every month since May 2018.

For only $49 out of pocket and no hard credit check, Dan the Tire Man's customers get product delivered right to their door from one of their 300+ satellite warehouses. Then customers are set up on payments based on their paydays for up to one year.

"We speak with every customer to make sure they are not just getting what they want but what will actually work best for their vehicle and driving needs," said Dan Marsh, co-owner of danthetireman.com. "Plus, we want to make sure each customer understands exactly how the program works before they sign the contract."

"Many people live paycheck to paycheck and they just don't have the cash upfront to purchase new tires when they need them," said Katie Marsh, co-owner of Dan the Tire Man. "This program is great for those folks who may have shaky credit or are short on cash and need the tires now versus waiting until they can afford them. And since there's no hard credit check, their credit score won't be affected."

To participate in the giveaway, customers should send an email with their contact info, type of vehicle, and a brief explanation of their story to info@danthetireman.com. The individual or family who needs the tires the most will be selected to receive a free set of new tires by the 15th of each month.

About Dan and Katie:

Dan Marsh has been in all aspects of the tire business for over 35 years. From owning a small tire shop and installing tires himself to exporting large containers of tires out of the US, he garnered the experience needed to create the e-commerce website that today is danthetireman.com. Katie Marsh has a background in SEO and marketing and manages the business day to day. To learn more, please visit http://www.danthetireman.com/ or call 207-316-2258.

SOURCE Dan the Tire Man, LLC