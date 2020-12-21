Dan Urias Joins Lockton to Expand its Business in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Urias recently joined Lockton Pacific as Vice President, Producer to grow and accelerate its commercial insurance presence in Orange County and the Inland Empire. He will be delivering innovative risk management solutions to businesses at a time when companies face ongoing uncertainties related to COVID-19 and its economic fallout, including increased litigation aimed at company directors and officers as well as cyber exposures brought on by remote workforces.

"Navigating these uncertain times calls for expert advice, innovation, flexibility and client-first approaches to managing risk," says Urias. "As part of the world's largest privately held brokerage that puts clients above all else, my team and I have the independence, flexibility, speed and efficiency to do what's right for our clients. That means providing unfiltered advice and being proactive with forward-thinking strategies and resources they need to emerge from the pandemic stronger and better."

Dan's success in delivering measurable results for mid-market businesses is built on more than a decade of experience and an expertise in construction and manufacturing. He most recently served as a producer at Marsh & McLennan Agency–West, where he led its construction practice group in Orange County and Los Angeles and was responsible for generating impressive year-over-year growth as well as high client retention. Urias was profiled this month in Insurance Business America's Hot 100 list of leaders and innovators for his contributions to the industry.

"We are thrilled that a professional of Dan's caliber is joining our team," says Greg Barnes, president of Lockton Greater Los Angeles. "Supported by our entrepreneurial culture, Dan's determination, integrity and passion for client service will continue to build our presence and bolster our long-term success in the region."

Urias is part of the Lockton's rapidly growing Pacific region, which encompasses eight offices throughout the Western United States including Portland, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Encino, Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego.

"Dan's resolve to stay ten steps ahead of clients' emerging needs will be a tremendous asset for companies looking for a partner who will proactively manage their risk in today's volatile environment," explains Nate Mundy, COO of Lockton Pacific. "His ability to advise clients on complex risk, cultivate new ideas and solve problems efficiently will drive uncommon results for our clients."

Urias received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Idaho State University. He is actively involved in the community where he serves on the board of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA)-Orange County Chapter and Rugby Exchange Inc., a nonprofit based in Costa Mesa that subsidizes youth sports programs and creates opportunity for families to participate in community building activities.

Urias is based in Lockton's Irvine office located at 19800 MacArthur Blvd #1250, Irvine, CA 92612, and can be reached by calling (949) 252-4400 or (949) 394-6528.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 12 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

