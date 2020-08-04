Dan Wilson, Managing Partner of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions - Raleigh Office, Announces Addition of New Associate Advisor in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Wilson, Managing Partner of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, Raleigh office, announces the addition of Brandon Smith, Associate Advisor. Wilson said, "With multiple closed transactions in the last month we saw a need to hire on additional team members to keep up with growing demand."

Wilson commented, "I am very excited to have Brandon join the team in Raleigh as we continue to see record activity in the Triangle market. Brandon's attention to detail and critical thinking skills will continue to allow for smooth deal flow and more successful closings. Raleigh is one of the fastest growing cities in the Southeast with a vibrant business community, top notch universities and research facilities. Viking Mergers is pleased to serve business owners with successful exit strategy from confidential business valuation through successful transactions."

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Since 1996, Viking's team of professional advisors have successfully closed on sales of more than 600 businesses. That's more than any other firm in the Southeast in our space. With headquarters in Charlotte and offices strategically located throughout the Southeast, our team is uniquely positioned to help business owners navigate through a successful transaction. The majority of our advisors are former business owners themselves. For over two decades, Viking's proven process has reliably helped business owners navigate success and secure their futures.

