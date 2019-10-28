Dana and Lonestar Specialty Vehicles Launch Fully Electrified Terminal Tractor

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), in collaboration with Lonestar Specialty Vehicles, today announced the launch of a fully electrified terminal tractor at the North American Commercial Vehicle show. The new Spicer® Electrified™ e-Powertrain system is designed and manufactured by Dana as a complete electric powertrain solution for use on vehicles built by Lonestar SV.

Lonestar SV, founded in 2014, specializes in the final stage assembly and refurbishment of commercial vehicles, and other innovative vehicle application solutions. Dana's e-Powertrain system can be adapted by Lonestar SV into a vehicle with a non-powered rolling chassis, or existing vehicles with diesel engines can be converted into all-electric trucks.

The solution can be used to extend the useful life of a fleet's capital investment by repowering and refurbishing an existing chassis. It also allows for recycling of a chassis for further carbon footprint reduction.

"Utilizing our recognized strength in the development of complete battery-electric vehicle systems, Dana engineered the electric powertrain from the ground up," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "This competency, augmented with Lonestar's extensive vehicle assembly and refurbishing experience, provides fleets the ability to immediately outfit terminal tractors with complete electrified systems for reduced emissions and increased operating efficiencies."

The powertrain provided by Dana includes the motor, inverter, power electronics cradle, and battery systems. The collaboration also includes full vehicle integration education and training from the Dana team, allowing Lonestar SV to complete the vehicle integration in-house.

"Lonestar is excited to be working with Dana to bring our electrified terminal tractor solution to the market," said Blake Yazel, general manager for Lonestar Specialty Vehicle Group. "It provides customers with an environmentally friendly solution for increased uptime and lower service intervals, adding tremendous value to our product offerings."

The vehicle has a gross combination weight rating (GCWR) of 80,000 or 101,000 pounds, and is offered in 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 configurations. The electrified system can be customized to meet individual range requirements. The Lonestar SV T22 and S22 models allow for 22 hours of continuous operation with only two hours required for a full battery recharge. The T12 and S12 models allow for 12 hours of continuous operation and are equipped with DC fast-charging capability.

See the Lonestar SV T12 6x2 configuration, and Dana's comprehensive lineup of Spicer® Electrified™ systems, traditional driveline technologies, and other solutions for commercial vehicles in booth 7533 at the North American Commercial Vehicle, Oct. 28-31.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

About Lonestar Specialty Vehicles

Lonestar Specialty Vehicles, headquartered in Texarkana, Texas, is a leading supplier of fully electric and diesel powered refurbished commercial vehicles. Refurbishing extends the useful life of existing investments and provides a significant reduction in a company's carbon footprint. Lonestar SV is a forerunner in innovative remanufactured commercial vehicle solutions that offer exceptional performance, price, efficiency and reliability. With more than 2,500 assembled Class 8 trucks and tractors commercially deployed, Lonestar SV delivers proven vehicle solutions for every application.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

