Dana Announces Recipients of 2018 Supplier Awards

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) recently announced its 2018 Supplier Awards recipients. Seven companies were recognized for displaying excellence in supporting the key elements of Dana's enterprise strategy. A special ceremony was held to honor the winners at the company's world headquarters in Maumee.

This year's award winners included:

Leveraging the Core Award: The ILJIN Group

Drive Customer Centricity Award: OMR Group

Deliver Innovative Solutions Award: Ramkrishna Forgings Limited

Expand Global Markets Award: Zhejiang Huashou Technology Co. LTD

Lead Electric Propulsion Award: Shilla Industrial Co., Ltd.

Diverse Supplier of the Year: Acro Service Corporation

Indirect Supplier of the Year: Lauffer Pressen

"Dana's supplier awards are about recognizing and celebrating the highest-performing suppliers and the excellence they have demonstrated over the past year. We are heavily reliant on the support we receive from our supply base to ensure we are delivering superior products and services to our customers," said Craig Price, senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development. "It is a privilege to work alongside these exceptional suppliers that have been great partners to Dana."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle and engine manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

