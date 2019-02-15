Dana Incorporated Achieves Record Annual Sales, Profit, and Margin

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-Year Highlights

Record sales of $8.143 billion , an increase of $934 million or growth of 13 percent, compared with 2017

Net income attributable to Dana of $427 million ; diluted EPS of $2.91

Record adjusted EBITDA of $957 million , an increase of $122 million , or growth of 15 percent

Record margin of 11.8 percent of sales, an expansion of 20 basis points

Record diluted adjusted EPS of $2.97 , an improvement of 18 percent over 2017

Operating cash flow of $568 million

Cash dividends of $0.40 per share declared in 2018, a 67 percent increase over dividends declared in 2017

Adjusted free cash flow of $243 million , a 51 percent improvement over 2017

Second consecutive year of double-digit sales growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow growth

Company expects to achieve nearly $1 billion in sales growth for third consecutive year in 2019; strong sales backlog of $700 million through 2021

Acquisition of SME Group enhances electromobility capabilities

Company expects to complete acquisition of Oerlikon Drive Systems by March 1, 2019

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced strong financial results for 2018 and affirmed 2019 guidance.

"Dana achieved record annual sales, profit, and profit margin performance in 2018, and we increased adjusted free cash flow by more than 50 percent. At the same time, we organically and inorganically established complete e-Propulsion capability to support all our end markets," said James Kamsickas, Dana president and chief executive officer. "Through the outstanding efforts and commitment of our associates and the support of our customers, we have achieved exceptional results and expect to continue this strong trajectory in 2019, including increasing sales by nearly one billion dollars for the third consecutive year."

Fourth-quarter 2018 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $1.973 billion, compared with $1.837 billion in the same period of 2017, representing a 7 percent improvement. The increase was largely attributable to higher end-market demand in all business units, conversion of sales backlog, and favorable currency translation.

Dana reported net income of $100 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with a net loss of $104 million in the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to a $186 million charge related to the enactment of U.S. tax reform in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased operating earnings associated with higher sales in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.69, compared with a loss of $0.74 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $223 million, compared with $197 million for the same period last year. Profit in the fourth quarter of 2018 benefited from higher end-market demand, conversion of the sales backlog, and acquisition synergies, partially offset by higher commodity costs.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.71 in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $0.62 in the same period last year.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $331 million, compared with $193 million in the same period of 2017. Adjusted free cash flow was $241 million, compared with $51 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by higher earnings and lower capital spending, partially offset by higher working capital requirements to support new program launches in 2018.

Full-year 2018 Financial Results

Sales for 2018 were $8.143 billion, $934 million higher than 2017, primarily due to strong end-market demand, conversion of sales backlog, and to a lesser extent, acquisitions and recovery of material inflation.

Net income in 2018 was $427 million, compared with net income of $111 million in 2017, which included the fourth-quarter non-recurring tax item in 2017 referenced above.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $2.91, compared with $0.71 in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 was $957 million, or 11.8 percent of sales, 20 basis points higher than 2017. Stronger end-market demand more than offset the margin headwind attributable to the effects of higher raw material prices and the associated material recovery reflected in sales.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share for 2018 were $2.97, compared with $2.52 in 2017, an 18 percent increase, primarily reflecting higher year-over-year earnings improvement.

The company reported operating cash flow of $568 million in 2018, an improvement of $14 million compared with 2017. Adjusted free cash flow was $243 million, or 3 percent of sales, compared with $161 million, or 2 percent of sales in 2017. The improvement was driven by higher earnings and lower capital spending, partially offset by higher working capital requirements to support sales growth.

Company Affirms 2019 Full-year Financial Targets

The company affirmed guidance for Dana as currently consolidated, as well as guidance resulting from the completion of the acquisition of the Drive Systems segment of the Oerlikon Group (ODS), which is expected to close by March 1. Guidance ranges are:



Sales of $8.250 to $8.550 billion ; or $8.950 to $9.350 billion including ODS;

to ; or to including ODS; Adjusted EBITDA of $995 million to $1.055 billion , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12.2 percent at the midpoint of the range; $1.085 billion to $1.165 billion including ODS, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12.3 percent at the midpoint of the range;

to , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12.2 percent at the midpoint of the range; to including ODS, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12.3 percent at the midpoint of the range; Diluted adjusted EPS 1 of $2.90 to $3.30 ; $2.95 to $3.45 including ODS;

of to ; to including ODS; Operating cash flow of approximately 6.5 percent of sales; 5.5 percent including ODS; and

Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 4.0 percent of sales; 3.0 percent including ODS.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

"Strong customer demand and delivery of our sales backlog, combined with our recent acquisitions, allowed us to achieve a record performance in 2018," said Jonathan Collins, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dana. "We have a positive outlook for 2019 due to stable end markets, our solid sales backlog, and accretive acquisitions, all of which we expect to provide us a third consecutive year of double-digit sales and profit growth."

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Today

Dana will discuss its full-year and fourth-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EST today. Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 2947329 and ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. EST.



An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 15 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 2947329. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EST and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release refers to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income before income taxes, net income or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which we have defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted net income as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any nonrecurring income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts, and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported under GAAP.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which we have defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions, less purchases of property, plant, and equipment. We believe this measure is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Adjusted free cash flow is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We have not provided reconciliations of preliminary and projected adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP financial information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, where used, to the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last three years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED











Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

































Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)



December 31,







2018

2017 Net sales





$ 1,973

$ 1,837 Costs and expenses









Cost of sales



1,717

1,581 Selling, general and administrative expenses



116

131 Amortization of intangibles



2

2 Restructuring charges, net



8



Loss on disposal group held for sale







(27) Other expense, net



(10)

(4) Earnings before interest and income taxes



120

92 Interest income



3

3 Interest expense



25

23 Earnings before income taxes



98

72 Income tax expense



3

189 Equity in earnings of affiliates



11

7 Net income (loss)



106

(110) Less: Noncontrolling interests net income (loss)



7

(3) Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(1)

(3) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 100

$ (104)













Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders





Basic





$ 0.69

$ (0.74) Diluted





$ 0.69

$ (0.74)













Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic



144.8

145.4 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted



145.8

145.4

DANA INCORPORATED











Consolidated Statement of Operations











For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

































Year Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)



December 31,







2018

2017 Net sales





$ 8,143

$ 7,209 Costs and expenses









Cost of sales



6,986

6,143 Selling, general and administrative expenses



499

508 Amortization of intangibles



8

11 Restructuring charges, net



25

14 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset



(20)



Gain (loss) on disposal group held for sale



3

(27) Other expense, net



(29)

(16) Earnings before interest and income taxes



579

490 Loss on extinguishment of debt







(19) Interest income



11

11 Interest expense



96

102 Earnings before income taxes



494

380 Income tax expense



78

283 Equity in earnings of affiliates



24

19 Net income



440

116 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income



13

10 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss





(5) Net income attributable to the parent company



$ 427

$ 111













Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic





$ 2.94

$ 0.72 Diluted





$ 2.91

$ 0.71













Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic



145.0

145.1 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted



146.5

146.9

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017





























Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31,







2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ 106

$ (110) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments 2

(12)

Hedging gains and losses 21

(17)

Investment and other gains and losses



2

Defined benefit plans (11)

(35)

Other comprehensive income (loss) 12

(62) Total comprehensive income (loss) 118

(172)

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (7)

1

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 6

2 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company $ 117

$ (169)

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income







For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017





























Year Ended (In millions) December 31,







2018

2017 Net income $ 440

$ 116 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments (63)

(14)

Hedging gains and losses 10

(30)

Investment and other gains and losses



2

Defined benefit plans 23

(6)

Other comprehensive loss (30)

(48) Total comprehensive income 410

68

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7)

(17)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 6

2 Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company $ 409

$ 53

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Balance Sheet









As of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017





















(In millions, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

December 31,





2018

2017 Assets







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 510

$ 603 Marketable securities 21

40 Accounts receivable





Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9 in 2018 and $8 in 2017

1,065

994 Other

178

172 Inventories 1,031

969 Other current assets 102

97 Current assets of disposal group held for sale



7 Total current assets 2,907

2,882 Goodwill 264

127 Intangibles 164

174 Deferred tax assets 445

420 Other noncurrent assets 80

71 Investments in affiliates 208

163 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,850

1,807 Total assets $ 5,918

$ 5,644











Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 8

$ 17 Current portion of long-term debt 20

23 Accounts payable 1,217

1,165 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 186

219 Taxes on income 47

53 Other accrued liabilities 269

220 Current liabilities of disposal group held for sale



5 Total current liabilities 1,747

1,702 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $18 in 2018 and $22 in 2017 1,755

1,759 Pension and postretirement obligations 561

607 Other noncurrent liabilities 313

413 Noncurrent liabilities of disposal group held for sale



2 Total liabilities 4,376

4,483 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests



100

47 Parent company stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding



-

- Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







144,663,403 and 144,984,050 shares outstanding



2

2 Additional paid-in capital

2,368

2,354 Retained earnings

456

86 Treasury stock, at cost (8,342,185 and 7,001,017 shares)

(119)

(87) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,362)

(1,342) Total parent company stockholders' equity



1,345

1,013 Noncontrolling interests 97

101 Total equity



1,442

1,114 Total liabilities and equity



$ 5,918

$ 5,644

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017























Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2018

2017 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 106

$ (110) Depreciation

73

58 Amortization of intangibles

2

3 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(9)

(5) Stock compensation expense

3

6 Deferred income taxes

(17)

169 Pension contributions, net

1

(2) Loss on disposal group held for sale





27 Change in working capital

156

72 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(12)

(9) Other, net

27

(17) Net cash provided by operating activities

331

193











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(90)

(142) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(2)

(3) Purchases of marketable securities

(1)

(12) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

9



Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

7

11 Net cash used in investing activities

(77)

(146)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(8)

6 Repayment of long-term debt

(5)



Deferred financing payments

(1)



Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)

(9) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(35)

(5) Contributions from noncontrolling interests

3



Other, net

3

1 Net cash used in financing activities

(58)

(7)











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

196

40 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

327

568 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(3)

2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 520

$ 610

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

























Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2018

2017 Operating activities







Net income

$ 440

$ 116 Depreciation

260

220 Amortization of intangibles

10

13 Amortization of deferred financing charges

4

5 Call premium on debt





15 Write-off of deferred financing costs





4 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(4)

(3) Stock compensation expense

16

23 Deferred income taxes

(64)

179 Pension contributions, net

3

(6) Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset

20



Gain on sale of subsidiary





(3) (Gain) loss on disposal group held for sale

(2)

27 Change in working capital

(113)

(8) Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(12)

(9) Other, net

10

(19) Net cash provided by operating activities

568

554











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(325)

(393) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(153)

(185) Proceeds from previous acquisition

9



Purchases of marketable securities

(37)

(35) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

15

1 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

37

27 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed

(6)

3 Other, net

(2)

(1) Net cash used in investing activities

(462)

(583)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(21)

(90) Proceeds from long-term debt





676 Repayment of long-term debt

(13)

(640) Call premium on debt





(15) Deferred financing payments

(1)

(9) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(58)

(35) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(42)

(12) Contributions from noncontrolling interests

25



Payments to acquire redeemable noncontrolling interests

(43)



Repurchases of common stock

(25)



Other, net

(2)

5 Net cash used in financing activities

(180)

(120)











Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(74)

(149) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

610

716 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(16)

43 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 520

$ 610

DANA INCORPORATED











Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 331



$ 193 Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(90)



(142) Free cash flow



241



51 Discretionary pension contributions



-



- Adjusted free cash flow



$ 241



$ 51

















Year Ended



December 31,



2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 568



$ 554 Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(325)



(393) Free cash flow



243



161 Discretionary pension contributions



-



- Adjusted free cash flow



$ 243



$ 161

















2019 Guidance



Without

With



ODS

ODS* Net cash provided by operating activities

~ $ 520

~ $ 525 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

~ (350)

~ (415) Free cash flow



170



110 Discretionary pension contributions

~ 165

~ 165 Adjusted free cash flow

~ $ 335

~ $ 275













* Guidance range with Oerlikon Drive Systems (ODS) assumes a March 1, 2019 transaction closing date.













DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2018

2017 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 873

$ 803 Commercial Vehicle

395

355 Off-Highway

442

414 Power Technologies

263

265 Total Sales

$ 1,973

$ 1,837









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 101

$ 86 Commercial Vehicle

32

25 Off-Highway

65

55 Power Technologies

32

36 Total Segment EBITDA

230

202 Corporate expense and other items, net

(7)

(5) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 223

$ 197

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA





For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2018

2017 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 3,575

$ 3,172 Commercial Vehicle

1,612

1,412 Off-Highway

1,844

1,521 Power Technologies

1,112

1,104 Total Sales

$ 8,143

$ 7,209









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 398

$ 359 Commercial Vehicle

146

116 Off-Highway

285

212 Power Technologies

149

168 Total Segment EBITDA

978

855 Corporate expense and other items, net

(21)

(20) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 957

$ 835

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2018

2017 Segment EBITDA

$ 230

$ 202 Corporate expense and other items, net

(7)

(5) Adjusted EBITDA

223

197 Depreciation

(73)

(58) Amortization of intangibles

(2)

(3) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(5)



Restructuring charges, net

(8)



Stock compensation expense

(3)

(6) Strategic transaction expenses

(5)

(5) Other items

(7)

(6) Loss on disposal group held for sale





(27) Earnings before interest and income taxes

120

92 Interest expense

25

23 Interest income

3

3 Earnings before income taxes

98

72 Income tax expense

3

189 Equity in earnings of affiliates

11

7 Net income (loss)

$ 106

$ (110)

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income



For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2018

2017 Segment EBITDA

$ 978

$ 855 Corporate expense and other items, net

(21)

(20) Adjusted EBITDA

957

835 Depreciation

(260)

(220) Amortization of intangibles

(10)

(13) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(15)



Restructuring charges, net

(25)

(14) Stock compensation expense

(16)

(23) Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction breakup fee income

(18)

(25) Acquisition related inventory adjustments





(14) Other items

(17)

(11) Gain (loss) on disposal group held for sale

3

(27) Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset

(20)



Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations





2 Earnings before interest and income taxes

579

490 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(19) Interest expense

96

102 Interest income

11

11 Earnings before income taxes

494

380 Income tax expense

78

283 Equity in earnings of affiliates

24

19 Net income

$ 440

$ 116