Dana Introduces Aftermarket Drivetrain Upgrades for Jeep® Gladiator®

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has introduced a line of aftermarket Dana axles and Spicer® drivetrain components for the new Jeep® Gladiator® (JT). The line of axle upgrades includes Ultimate Dana 60™ front- and rear- axles, as well as Ultimate Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® front axles. The company also offers Spicer® nickel chromoly axle shafts, extended service ball joints, ultimate performance driveshafts, nodular iron differential covers, blue-coated corrosion-resistant u-joints, and Spicer® ring and pinion gear sets.

Dana will be displaying its complete line of aftermarket drivetrain components at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, held through Nov. 8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth 30209, located in the South Hall Upper.

"Dana's driveline technologies are manufactured to tackle extreme conditions and the tough, off-road performance needs of vehicles like the Jeep® Gladiator®," said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales, marketing, and customer service for the Dana Aftermarket Group. "Dana has been associated with the Jeep® vehicle since it was first introduced more than 75 years ago, and we are proud to support the launch of the new Gladiator® model with our Dana and Spicer® drivetrain upgrades specifically designed to complement this great addition to the Jeep® family."

Ultimate Dana 60 ™ Front and Rear Axles for Off-road Enthusiasts

The Ultimate Dana 60 axles are engineered to be a direct-fit, bolt-in solution for the front and rear axles on the Jeep® Gladiator®. Ultimate Dana 60 rear axles can withstand the punishment of extreme off-roading. They are available in 3.73, 4.10, 4.88, and 5.38 ratios. Both front and rear axles feature:

Spicer ® 35 spline SAE-4340 nickel chromoly steel axle shafts;

35 spline SAE-4340 nickel chromoly steel axle shafts; high-strength, heavy-gauge brackets;

high-clearance carrier with ribbed housing design;

an Eaton ® ELocker ® or ARB AirLocker ® ;

ELocker or ARB AirLocker ; heavy-duty 8x6.5" wheel-bolt pattern;

nodular iron differential cover with protective ribbing;

genuine, made in the USA , Spicer ® ring and pinion gears;

, Spicer ring and pinion gears; Spicer ® 1350 strap-style, half-round end yoke; and

1350 strap-style, half-round end yoke; and upgraded, heavy-duty brakes with massive vented rotors and dual-piston calipers.

Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTEK® Front Axles

The Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTEK front axles are bolt-in replacement upgrades for front axles on the Jeep® Gladiator®. They are available in 4.10, 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38 ratios to accommodate different tire sizes. The axles feature:

SAE 4340 chromoly axle shafts;

1/4-inch thick steel mounting brackets;

a high clearance carrier design with 1/2-inch increased ground clearance;

nodular iron differential cover, with extra ribbing for strength and rigidity;

a 9.5 mm thick axle tube;

upgraded Spicer ® 1410 u-joints;

1410 u-joints; direct bolt-in axle assembly so that original-equipment components can be used; and

original equipment electronic differential lock assembly.

Spicer ® Nickel Chromoly Axle Shafts

The Spicer nickel chromoly axle shafts provide even greater strength for confidence on the trail, and:

are engineered to exceed OE standards and meet the exacting demands of off-road enthusiasts;

use SAE-4340 nickel chromoly steel construction to ensure ideal hardness throughout the part;

utilize a rigorous heat treatment processes for maximum durability; and

offer the same surface hardness and case hardness while achieving higher core hardness.

Extended Service Ball Joint Kit

Dana's genuine Spicer® ball joints are a metal-on-metal design and include a grease zerk for serviceability and extended life. Our new ball joint kit includes one upper and one lower ball joint, nuts, and cotter pins – everything needed to service the front left or front right of the Jeep® Gladiator. The kit is ideal for use with larger rims and tires.

Spicer ® Driveshafts for Ultimate Performance

Spicer® 1350 series driveshafts are engineered as a direct bolt-in solution that deliver increased strength, and feature several upgrades designed for added durability on the trail. The driveshafts feature Spicer Life Series® 1350 "lube for life" universal joints.

Spicer ® Nodular Iron Performance Differential Cover

Dana's performance differential covers are engineered for greater housing rigidity. Manufactured from high-strength nodular iron, Spicer® performance differential covers are built with ribbing to protect differential components from off-road hazards.

Spicer ® Blue-Coated Performance U-Joints

Spicer blue-coated performance u-joints are coated with a high-performance, high-durability blue coating for corrosion protection and have been durability tested using a 45-hour mud bath to simulate harsh road conditions.

Spicer Ring and Pinion Gearing

Spicer gearing offers easy set-up, a quieter ride, and a lifespan up to double that of non-genuine parts. The surface treatment on Spicer® ring and pinion gearing creates a quieter gear, and highly sophisticated manufacturing processes mean that Spicer gears usually set up with a proper pattern on the first attempt.

For more information about Dana Aftermarket drivetrain upgrades visit SpicerParts.com.

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, Albarus™, Brevini™, Glaser®, GWB®, Spicer Select™, Thompson™, and Transejes™, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all-makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles around the world. Leveraged by a global network of 14 distribution centers, Dana's dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information, visit www.SpicerParts.com and www.VictorReinz.com. For e-catalog and parts locator, visit www.DanaAftermarket.com. To speak with a Dana customer service representative, call 1-800-621-8084.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

