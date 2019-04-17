Dana Launches Production of High-Efficiency Spicer® AdvanTEK® Ultra™ Axle System in China

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today the start of production in China of the award-winning Spicer® AdvanTEK® Ultra™ axle with the Spicer® SmartConnect™ disconnecting all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Engineered for passenger cars and vans, crossovers, and SUVs, the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency across all torques, speeds, and temperatures without tradeoffs for durability or comfort. It leverages ultra-low viscosity lubricants while maintaining gear durability and life to achieve up to a 45-percent reduction in energy loss compared with a typical axle.

The Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle was recently honored with a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award, which serves as a benchmark for innovation and recognizes automotive suppliers for technical advancement, innovation, and dedication to excellence. When the axle is configured with Spicer SmartConnect disconnecting AWD technology, the combined system enables manufacturers to deliver maximum fuel efficiency for their customers.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has selected Dana as the exclusive worldwide supplier of Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra rear drive units for all versions of the Ford Edge featuring the AWD system. The vehicles will be available in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific starting with the 2019 model year. Systems for vehicles produced in the Asia-Pacific region are being produced at Dana's new state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly facility in Chongqing, China.

"Chinese light-vehicle buyers have fully embraced the most advanced technologies in the world for delivering exceptional drivability and fuel efficiency," said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "The Spicer® AdvanTEK® Ultra™ axle system demonstrates how Dana's ongoing investments in engineering produce benefits for vehicle manufacturers and buyers alike."

Spicer® AdvanTEK® Ultra™ Axle

Axles are traditionally designed to durability specifications, which is followed by engineers calculating the thinnest oil that may be used without sacrificing component life. Dana engineers reversed the process for the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle by first defining the specifications for an ideal ultra-low viscosity lubricant, and then designing compatible gears and bearings that take full advantage of the lubricant without sacrificing durability and noise, vibration, and harshness performance.

The Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle serves a launchpad for future applications, including supplementing hybrid vehicles as automakers transition into electrification.

Spicer® SmartConnect™ Disconnecting AWD System

Spicer SmartConnect technology helps global automotive manufacturers address evolving emissions regulations while maintaining the safety and control that are key advantages of AWD systems on SUVs, crossovers, and passenger vehicles. Vehicles with disconnecting AWD systems are designed to automatically and seamlessly transition to AWD when the system predicts or detects slipping at the wheels, such as during rapid acceleration or in icy and other low-traction conditions.

The Spicer SmartConnect system configures the drivetrain to work in front-wheel-drive mode for the majority of driving conditions and engages AWD only when needed, enabling improved fuel efficiency.

Visit Dana at Auto Shanghai 2019

Dana will exhibit the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle with the Spicer SmartConnect disconnecting AWD system as well as company's wide and growing portfolio of high-efficiency drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles at Auto Shanghai in hall 6.2, stand 6BF060 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

