Dana Launches Spicer® 175 Series Single Drive Axle for Global Heavy-Duty Applications

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE :DAN ) today launched its new Spicer® 175 series single drive axle, offering the industry's lowest numeric gear ratio, 1.95:1, for optimum engine downspeeding. The axle is ideal for European heavy-duty vehicles and is well suited for various global applications, including North American linehaul trucks.

The Spicer 175 series is Dana's most efficient and reliable single heavy-duty drive axle and is supported by a host of performance-optimizing features, including a differential case design with a premium integrated ring gear for reduced weight and oil churning losses, and precision AdvanTEK® gearing for improved efficiency. Weighing 27 kilograms less than previous products, the Spicer 175 series maximizes freight tonnes per kilometer and is approved for up to 52 tonnes gross combination weight rating.

"Dana engineering teams are continuously innovating to enhance vehicle performance and optimize up-time for applications anywhere in the world," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "The Spicer 175 series incorporates established Spicer axle design elements while adding pioneering features to further advance vehicle efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership."

Offering a broad range of gear ratios, from an industry-low 1.95:1 to 3.42:1, the Spicer 175 series features Spicer High-Power Density™ AdvanTEK® technology to support engines up to 600 hp and 2,750 Nm of torque. The new axle also includes high-strength pinion bearings, which allow for greater lifespan under heavy loads. An autonomous lube management system requires less lube while utilizing a patent-pending meter to optimize the amount of lube flow to the high-efficiency bearings.

The new heavy-duty single drive axle series can also be paired with the Spicer SPL® 250 and 350 driveshafts, which are designed to meet the durability requirements for faster axle ratios and lower engine speeds. Also available for use with the Spicer 175 series single axle are the Spicer Compact™ Series Plus 2060 and 2065 driveshafts, featuring a weight reduction of up to 10 percent and the potential to increase the life of the driveshaft by as much as 25 percent.

Dana will exhibit its industry-leading technologies, including Spicer Electrified with TM4 innovations, in Hall 17, Stand A24 at IAA. For more information, visit http://www.dana.com/commercial-vehicles.

