Dana Recognized by PACCAR for Second Consecutive Year as Top Performing Supplier for Product Development, Operations Support, and Business Alignment

MAUMEE, Ohio, April. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been recognized by PACCAR as a 2019 Supplier Performance Management Achiever in North America, marking the second consecutive year as a recipient of the distinguished award. Suppliers are evaluated on cross-functional key performance indicators in the areas of product development, operations support, and business alignment with PACCAR's objectives.

"We are honored to again be recognized by PACCAR, a long-standing partner, as a top performing supplier," said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. "Receiving this award for the second consecutive year underscores our commitment to continuous improvement initiatives and the development of innovative product solutions."

PACCAR Inc. is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of premium light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates.

Dana supplies PACCAR with a range of Spicer Electrified™ technologies, Spicer® drive and steer axles, steering shafts, and driveshaft assemblies, as well as Victor Reinz® engine gaskets.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

