Dana to Strengthen Global Electrification Capabilities through Production of e-Drive Technologies in Pune, India

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced plans for a 4,600 square-meter (50,000 square-foot) facility in Pune, India, that will produce Dana TM4™ low- to high-voltage electric motors, inverters, and vehicle control units.

Dana TM4 is a joint venture between Dana Incorporated and Hydro-Québec, Canada's largest electricity producer and one of the world's largest hydroelectric power producers.

Scheduled to open later this year, the facility will supply technologies to manufacturers for a variety of electrified vehicle applications, including buses and trucks. With the addition of electric motors, inverters, and vehicle control units to Dana's current capabilities in India, the company is poised to serve as a preferred supplier with in-house capabilities to deliver complete and fully integrated e-Propulsion systems to OEM customers across all mobility markets.

"Dana has a complete portfolio of e-Powertrain technologies and this new facility builds on our growing network of manufacturing sites for electrified products that will enable us to provide critical innovations to our customers throughout the world," said Gajanan Gandhe, vice president and country leader for Dana in India. "By expanding Dana's manufacturing expertise for motors and inverters in India, we will be able to support the acceleration of the adoption of electric vehicles in key growth areas, such as the Asia-Pacific region, while promoting India's position as a rising global leader in mobile electrification technologies."

Located in Pune, the new facility will be Dana's 18th in India, and its operations will include manufacturing, assembly, technical, and administrative functions.

Commitment to Electrification

The facility in Pune illustrates how Dana's enterprise strategy is stimulating an increased investment in resources to support the global shift toward electrification. Dana has made eight acquisitions since 2017 to bolster its electrodynamic portfolio, and the company currently has a wide breadth of offerings and system integration competencies including motors, inverters, controls and software, as well as thermal management products for batteries and power electronics.

Major Footprint in India

The new operation is the latest in a series of steps Dana has taken recently to expand its capabilities in the region. Numerous strategic acquisitions have added significant Asian manufacturing capacity, supplemented local engineering and customer support, and fortified the company's expertise in managing complex global development programs.

Dana's presence in India dates to the 1960s and, through its facilities and affiliates, today manufactures an entire product portfolio, including axles, driveshafts, sealing, and thermal technologies for the automotive, commercial, and off-highway vehicle markets. More than 5,000 employees currently work for Dana in India. The company's Dana India Technical Center in Pune has more than 250 engineers and serves a technology hub for Dana globally.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

In 2019, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and founded in 1904, Dana has established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, and the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

