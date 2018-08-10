Dana Wachs Returns To The Law Firm Gingras, Cates & Wachs After His Gubernatorial Run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Wachs, Partner at Gingras, Cates & Wachs, is returning to the firm's Eau Claire offices after nearly a year of traveling the state while running for governor. Although his campaign has ended, Wachs is happy to be home.

"Eau Claire and Gingras Cates & Wachs is my home, and the clients who we work with have become part of my family," said Wachs. "Gingras Cates & Wachs stands up for the same values my campaign did -- we right the wrongs in our communities. From my work with those who have been injured to the civil rights of all Wisconsinites…from Sterling Brown to the family of the late Adam Trammell."