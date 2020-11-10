Danaher Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or "the Company") today published its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting key environmental, social and governance developments at the Company and announcing new diversity and environmental goals.

Anchored in its Shared Purpose – Helping Realize Life's Potential – and empowered by the Danaher Business System, Danaher seeks to drive sustainability across three key pillars:

Innovation : Danaher's technologies advance research, improve health and protect the environment.

: Danaher's technologies advance research, improve health and protect the environment. People : Danaher is committed to attracting, developing, engaging and retaining the best people to build and sustain the Company.

: Danaher is committed to attracting, developing, engaging and retaining the best people to build and sustain the Company. Environment: Danaher strives to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and products, and support customers in doing the same.

These pillars are supported by a foundation of integrity, compliance and sound governance, which the Company refers to as the Foundational Elements of its sustainability program.

Highlights from this year's report include:

Danaher's vital role in COVID-19 diagnostic testing and therapeutics and vaccine development . To date, Danaher's businesses have collectively enabled or produced more than 60 million COVID-19-related diagnostic tests and are involved in the majority of the more than 250 COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic projects currently underway globally.

. Danaher is committed to achieving the following goals by 2025 (compared to 2019 levels): 1. increasing the representation of women associates globally to 40% (from 35%); and 2. increasing People of Color representation among U.S. associates to 35% (from 31%). Danaher's newly-announced environmental impact reduction goals: Danaher is committed to achieving the following goals by 2024 (compared to 2019 levels):

"We strive to be a purpose-led, high performance company which relies on the strength of the Danaher Business System and a commitment to integrity, compliance and sound governance to realize life's potential for all our stakeholders," says Rainer Blair, President & CEO. "Our innovative portfolio, the dedication of our passionate people, and our deeply ingrained commitment to continuous improvement amplify our opportunity to impact sustainability for the long term. As we rise-up to meet the world's challenges in this unique moment, we see a bright future ahead."

Danaher's sustainability report is available at https://sustainability.danaher.com/. An infographic is available at https://sustainability.danaher.com/pdfs/2020SustainabilityHighlights.pdf.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the Company's sustainability initiatives, diversity and environmental impact reduction goals, COVID-19 related contributions and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in Danaher's SEC filings, including our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our first, second and third quarter 2020 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

