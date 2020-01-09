Danaher To Present At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas P. Joyce, Jr., will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on and the presentation will be archived on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of more than 60,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

