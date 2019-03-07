Danalevi Powerboats Launches Luxurious 2019 Retro Runabout

BELCHERTOWN, Mass., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts-based Danalevi Powerboats announces the launch of the 2019 Furina 24 Classic, its 24-foot retro-inspired powerboat. The 2019 luxury powerboat maintains the sleek lines and sumptuous curves Danalevi is known for with a new layout, added comforts and engine choices.

Danalevi Powerboats 2019 Furina 24 Classic featuring new retro hardtop canopy.

"Our goal for the 2019 launch was not to reimagine Furina but to enhance her," states Ross Hartman, president of Danalevi Powerboats. "Her timeless windshield wings and stainless details still glitter in the sun. But now she has an upscale layout for relaxing and entertaining. And more power under the hood."

On board Furina, a well-thought-out layout offers multiple areas to congregate and plenty of room for a gathering of five. At the stern, a sun lounge has been created with adjustable cushions to invite relaxation. Quick dips are made easier for everyone, with recessed steps on the optional extended swim platform. The well-appointed cockpit is a place to unwind and entertain with a generous backseat and swiveling captains chairs.

The nostalgic feel of Furina continues with the newly designed dash, which combines vintage accents with cutting-edge technology. Owners can access engine stats and plot a course on the intuitive and interactive touch screen. Or adjust the overall mood, through the same touch screen, with stereo settings and lighting options.

Peace and privacy can be found in the finished forward cabin, which is bright and comfortable with port- and starboard-side windows, and dedicated controls for entertainment and lighting.

Diverging from the traditional bimini, Danalevi Powerboats has developed a hardtop canopy and a ragtop canopy with retractable sunscreen. When installed these unique canopies further add to Furina's classic automotive appearance, while offering passengers a reprieve from the sun when desired.

Danalevi listened to feedback and now offers its clients two superior stern-driven engine brands to choose from, Volvo and Ilmor, with horsepower options from 350 to 483. "We chose Ilmor for their Indy-winning engineering and outstanding performance. And we'll continue to include Volvo in our line-up for their innovativeness, reliability and exceptional service."

When it comes to performance, Furina delivers. "She glides on the water and leans in to hug the curves. With just the right amount of ocean spray, wake, and engine revving, it's an exhilarating experience," states Hartman.

Made in the U.S.A., the 2019 Furina 24 Classic powerboat is available direct from the manufacturer. For more information visit www.danalevi.com, email ross@danalevi.com or call 800-882-1795.

About Danalevi Powerboats

Established in 2009, Danalevi Corporation designs and builds custom powerboats with unique styling and high-quality craftsmanship. Integrating retro-inspired design with leading technology, Danalevi creates distinctive, high-performance powerboats. The company's now iconic model is the prestigious Furina 24 Classic, a 24-foot stern-driven powerboat. Danalevi Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Belchertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please call the company at 800-882-1795, email ross@danalevi.com or visit www.danalevi.com.

