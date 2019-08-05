Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2019

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2019:

Adjusted net income 1 of $34.3 million , or $2.24 per share 2 , for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $29.2 million , or $3.72 per share 2 , for the three months ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 17.5%. Adjusted net income 1 of $72.8 million , or $4.77 per share 2 , for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $57.1 million , or $7.28 per share 2 , for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 27.5%.

Operating revenues of $112.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $113.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 , a decrease of 1.0%. Operating revenues of $225.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $225.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 .

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $75.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $78.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 , a decrease of 3.4%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $153.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $154.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , a decrease of 1.2%.

Total contracted operating revenues were $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2019 , with charters extending through 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 4.5 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Charter coverage of 87% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 71% in terms of contracted operating days.

Effected 1:14 reverse stock split on May 2, 2019 , which cured the previously announced NYSE deficiency caused by our stock trading below $1 .

Concluded sale and leaseback transactions for two 13,100 TEU containerships on April 12, 2019 , resulting in net proceeds of $144.8 million , which were used to repay credit facilities secured by mortgages on the vessels.

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Summary - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Operating revenues $112,319

$113,466

$225,210

$225,320 Net income $30,138

$5,838

$63,581

$20,830 Adjusted net income1 $34,255

$29,178

$72,824

$57,129 Earnings per share, diluted2 $1.97

$0.74

$4.16

$2.66 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted1,2 $2.24

$3.72

$4.77

$7.28 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)2 15,314

7,843

15,276

7,843 Adjusted EBITDA1 $75,581

$78,294

$153,119

$154,932

















1 Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the

reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA. 2 Earnings per share and weighted average number of shares give retroactive effect to the reverse stock split of

1-for-14 implemented on May 2, 2019, for all periods presented.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"The Company's adjusted net income of $34.3 million, or $2.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2019 increased by $5.1 million, or 17.5%, when compared to the second quarter of 2018. This improvement was primarily the result of a $4.4 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $2 million decrease in total operating costs, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in operating revenues mainly due to the re-chartering of certain of our vessels that concluded long-term charters over the last 12 months and were re-deployed at lower rates during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $75.6 million, $2.7 million lower than the second quarter of 2018.

The charter market for 5,500+ vessels TEU remained strong over the last three months, and the market for Panamax vessels is improving due to the lack of availability of larger vessels. Rates on smaller vessels remain stable albeit at relatively low levels. We anticipate that the implementation of IMO 2020 sulphur emissions regulations will result in a healthy charter market for the larger vessels through 2020 due to downtime related to scrubber retrofits and reduced sailing speeds that a high fuel price environment are expected to bring about. Escalations in trade tensions between the U.S. and China persist, and uncertainty on the outcome and the impact on trade flows has discouraged market participants from placing newbuilding orders. Collectively, these factors are expected to result in positive vessel supply side effects, which should support the strengthening of the charter market going forward.

Our total contracted revenues as of June 30, 2019 were $1.5 billion, and we maintain our high charter contract coverage of 87% in terms of operating revenues and 71% in terms of operating days over the next 12 months. This insulates us from near-term market weakness.

Danaos continues to be a leader in the container shipping industry on the back of a solid track record of operational excellence and technological innovation that allows us to continually deliver high quality service to our customers. At the same time, the recently concluded refinancing transaction further enhances our ability to pursue growth opportunities and our goal of delivering value to our shareholders."

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018

During the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, Danaos had an average of 55 containerships. Our fleet utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 99.4% compared to 96.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $34.3 million, or $2.24 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $29.2 million, or $3.72 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 (after giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split of 1-for-14 implemented on May 2, 2019). We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended June 30, 2019 for non-cash fees amortization and accrued financing fees of $4.1 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $5.1 million in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 is attributable mainly to a $4.4 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $2.0 million decrease in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in operating revenues and a $0.2 million decrease in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $30.1 million, or $1.97 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.74 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 (after giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split of 1-for-14).

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues decreased by 1.0%, or $1.1 million, to $112.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $113.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 reflect:

a $4.1 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 , mainly due to the re-chartering of certain of our vessels that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at lower spot rates in the three months ended June 30, 2019 ; and

decrease in revenues in the three months ended compared to the three months ended , mainly due to the re-chartering of certain of our vessels that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at lower spot rates in the three months ended ; and a $3.0 million increase in revenues due to higher fleet utilization of our vessels in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by 2.2%, or $0.6 million, to $27.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $26.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average daily operating cost per vessel for vessels on time charter was $5,884 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $5,762 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Management believes that our daily operating cost ranks as one of the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 10.1%, or $2.7 million, to $24.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $26.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018 mainly due to decreased depreciation expense for ten vessels for which we recorded an impairment charge on December 31, 2018.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs decreased by $0.3 million, to $2.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $2.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was mainly due to a decreased number of vessels dry-docked.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.7 million, to $6.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $5.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly due to increased share based compensation.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses decreased by $0.5 million, to $2.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $3.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 18.3%, or $4.2 million, to $18.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $23.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to:

(i) a $11.5 million decrease in interest expense on two of our credit facilities for which we recognized an interest expense accrual in Q3 2018, which has been classified on our balance sheet under "Accumulated accrued interest" and represents future interest expense for the relevant facilities that has been recognized in advance as a result of the application of Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") accounting in connection with our 2018 debt refinancing;

(ii) a $5.8 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in debt service cost by approximately 2.8%, partially offset by a $644.4 million decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to $1,630.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2,275.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018; and

(iii) a $1.5 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our 2018 debt refinancing.

As of June 30, 2019, our bank debt outstanding, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,470.6 million and leaseback obligation was $144.4 million compared to bank debt of $2,293.9 million outstanding as of June 30, 2018.

Interest income increased by $0.2 million to $1.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net increased by $0.8 million to $1.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018 mainly due to increased finance costs, which were partially offset by decreased exit fees expenses.

Equity income/(loss) on investments

Equity income/(loss) on investments decreased by $0.2 million to nil in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to equity income on investments amounting to $0.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018 and relates to the operating performance of Gemini Shipholdings Corporation ("Gemini"), in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income/(expenses), net was $0.4 million in income in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $19.5 million in expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2018 mainly due to $20.1 million of refinancing-related professional fees in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.4%, or $2.7 million, to $75.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $78.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. As described above, the decrease is mainly attributable to a $1.4 million increase in net finance expenses, a $1.1 million decrease in operating revenues and a $0.2 million decrease in operating performance on our equity investments. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is adjusted for stock based compensation of $1.0 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018

During the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, Danaos had an average of 55 containerships. Our fleet utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 98.8% compared to 95.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $72.8 million, or $4.77 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $57.1 million, or $7.28 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (after giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split of 1-for-14 implemented on May 2, 2019). We have adjusted our net income in the six months ended June 30, 2019 for non-cash fees amortization and accrued financing fees of $9.2 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $15.7 million in adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 is attributable to a $12.0 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $4.0 million decrease in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini and a $0.1 million decrease in the operating revenue.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $63.6 million, or $4.16 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $20.8 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (after giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split of 1-for-14).

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues decreased by $0.1 million, to $225.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $225.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 reflect:

a $4.0 million decrease in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 , mainly due to the re-chartering of certain of our vessels that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at lower spot rates in the six months ended June 30, 2019 ; and

decrease in revenues in the six months ended compared to the six months ended , mainly due to the re-chartering of certain of our vessels that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at lower spot rates in the six months ended ; and a $3.9 million increase in revenues due to higher fleet utilization of our vessels in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 .

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses decreased by 0.7%, or $0.4 million, to $53.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $53.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The average daily operating cost per vessel for vessels on time charter was $5,761 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $5,806 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Management believes that our daily operating cost ranks as one of the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 11.1%, or $6.0 million, to $47.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $53.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018 mainly due to decreased depreciation expense for ten vessels for which we recorded an impairment charge on December 31, 2018.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs remained stable at $4.3 million in each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.4 million, to $13.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $11.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly due to increased share based compensation and professional fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses decreased by $0.3 million, to $6.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $6.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 20.0%, or $9.2 million, to $36.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $45.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to:

(i) a $22.9 million decrease in interest expense on two of our credit facilities for which we recognized an interest expense accrual in Q3 2018, which has been classified on our balance sheet under "Accumulated accrued interest" and represents future interest expense for the relevant facilities that has been recognized in advance as a result of the application of TDR accounting in connection with our 2018 debt refinancing;

(ii) a $9.8 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in debt service cost of approximately 2.6%, partially offset by a $644.8 million decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to $1,643.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2,288.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018; and

(iii) a $3.9 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our 2018 debt refinancing.

As of June 30, 2019, our bank debt outstanding, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,470.6 million and leaseback obligation was $144.4 million compared to bank debt of $2,293.9 million outstanding as of June 30, 2018.

Interest income increased by $0.4 million to $3.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $2.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net increased by $0.2 million, to $2.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $1.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Equity income/(loss) on investments

Equity income/(loss) on investments decreased by $0.2 million to nil in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.2 million income in the six months ended June 30, 2018 and relates to the operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $1.8 million in each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income/(expenses), net was $0.4 million in income in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $28.9 million in expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2018 mainly due to $29.7 million of refinancing-related professional fees in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.2%, or $1.8 million, to $153.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $154.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. As described above, this decrease is mainly attributable to a $1.4 million increase in other finance costs, to a $0.2 million decrease in operating performance on our equity investments and a $0.1 million decrease in operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 is adjusted for stock based compensation of $1.9 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Recent Developments

On April 16, 2019, our Board of Directors determined to effect a reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock by a ratio of 1-for-14. The reverse stock split occurred, and our common stock began trading on a split adjusted basis as of the opening of trading on the NYSE on May 2, 2019 under the existing trading symbol "DAC". The reverse stock split reduced the number of our outstanding shares of common stock from 213,324,455 to 15,237,456 and affected all issued and outstanding shares of common stock. No fractional shares were issued in connection to the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise hold a fractional share of our common stock received a cash payment in lieu of such fractional share. The par value and other terms of our common stock were not affected by the reverse stock split. All share and per share data in this Earnings Release give retroactive effect to this reverse stock split, for all periods presented.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 59 containerships aggregating 351,614 TEUs, including four vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the refinancing transactions; Danaos' ability to achieve the expected benefits of the refinancing and comply with the terms of its new credit facilities and other agreements entered into in connection with the refinancing; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com



Appendix

Fleet Utilization

Danaos had 10 unscheduled off-hire days in the three months ended June 30, 2019. The following table summarizes vessel utilization and the impact of the off-hire days on the Company's revenue.

Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter

Second Quarter



2019 2019

Total Ownership Days 4,950

5,005

9,955 Less Off-hire Days:









Scheduled Off-hire Days -

(22)

(22) Other Off-hire Days (90)

(10)

(100) Operating Days 4,860

4,973

9,833 Vessel Utilization 98.2%

99.4%

98.8%











Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $112,891

$112,319

$225,210 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $23,229

$22,586

$22,903























Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter

Second Quarter



2018 2018

Total Ownership Days 4,950

5,005

9,955 Less Off-hire Days:









Scheduled Off-hire Days (125)

(111)

(236) Other Off-hire Days (91)

(84)

(175) Operating Days 4,734

4,810

9,544 Vessel Utilization 95.6%

96.1%

95.9%











Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $111,854

$113,466

$225,320 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $23,628

$23,590

$23,609

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our fleet deployment profile as of August 5, 2019:

Vessel Name Vessel Size (TEU)

Year Built

Expiration of Charter(1) Containerships





















MSC Ambition 13,100

2012

June 2024 Maersk Exeter 13,100

2012

June 2024 Maersk Enping 13,100

2012

May 2024 Hyundai Respect 13,100

2012

March 2024 Hyundai Honour 13,100

2012

February 2024 Express Rome 10,100

2011

February 2022 Express Berlin 10,100

2011

April 2022 Express Athens 10,100

2011

February 2022 Le Havre 9,580

2006

December 2022 Pusan C 9,580

2006

November 2022 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530

2012

May 2024 CMA CGM Attila 8,530

2011

October 2023 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530

2011

November 2023 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530

2011

January 2024 CMA CGM Samson 8,530

2011

March 2024 America 8,468

2004

January 2023 Europe 8,468

2004

December 2022 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500

2009

August 2021 CMA CGM Musset 6,500

2010

August 2022 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500

2010

October 2022 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500

2010

December 2022 CMA CGM Racine 6,500

2010

January 2023 YM Mandate 6,500

2010

January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500

2010

April 2028 Performance 6,402

2002

May 2020 Dimitra C 6,402

2002

January 2020 YM Seattle 4,253

2007

October 2019 YM Vancouver 4,253

2007

September 2019 Derby D 4,253

2004

May 2020 ANL Tongala 4,253

2004

May 2020 ZIM Rio Grande 4,253

2008

May 2020 ZIM Sao Paolo 4,253

2008

August 2020 ZIM Kingston 4,253

2008

September 2020 ZIM Monaco 4,253

2009

November 2020 ZIM Dalian 4,253

2009

February 2021 ZIM Luanda 4,253

2009

May 2021 Dimitris C 3,430

2001

June 2020 Express Black Sea 3,400

2011

November 2019 Express Spain 3,400

2011

August 2019 Express Argentina 3,400

2010

May 2020 Express Brazil 3,400

2010

September 2019 Express France 3,400

2010

September 2019 Singapore 3,314

2004

October 2019 Colombo 3,314

2004

February 2020 MSC Zebra 2,602

2001

September 2020 Amalia C 2,452

1998

August 2019 Danae C 2,524

2001

January 2020 Advance 2,200

1997

August 2019 Future 2,200

1997

August 2019 Sprinter 2,200

1997

August 2019 Stride 2,200

1997

August 2019 Progress C 2,200

1998

August 2019 Bridge 2,200

1998

August 2019 Highway 2,200

1998

October 2019 Vladivostok 2,200

1997

October 2019











Catherine C (2) 6,422

2001

November 2022 Leo C (2) 6,422

2002

November 2022 Suez Canal(2) 5,610

2002

April 2020 Genoaľ2) 5,544

2002

September 2019













(1) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options to extend their terms. (2) Vessels acquired by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, in which Danaos holds a 49% equity interest.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















OPERATING REVENUES $112,319

$113,466

$225,210

$225,320

















OPERATING EXPENSES















Vessel operating expenses (27,306)

(26,742)

(53,177)

(53,591)

Depreciation & amortization (26,102)

(29,106)

(52,059)

(58,009)

General & administrative (6,492)

(5,777)

(13,361)

(10,959)

Other operating expenses (2,732)

(3,186)

(6,002)

(6,347) Income From Operations 49,687

48,655

100,611

96,414

















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)















Interest income 1,569

1,418

3,165

2,793

Interest expense (18,844)

(23,020)

(36,687)

(45,869)

Other finance expenses (1,770)

(961)

(2,094)

(1,932)

Equity income/(loss) on investments 32

210

(52)

184

Other income/(expenses), net 367

(19,543)

434

(28,928)

Realized loss on derivatives (903)

(921)

(1,796)

(1,832) Total Other Expenses, net (19,549)

(42,817)

(37,030)

(75,584)

















Net Income $30,138

$5,838

$63,581

$20,830

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic earnings per share1 $2.02

$0.74

$4.26

$2.66 Diluted earnings per share1 $1.97

$0.74

$4.16

$2.66 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares)1 14,939

7,843

14,939

7,843 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares)1 15,314

7,843

15,276

7,843

Non-GAAP Measures2 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income – Unaudited



Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $30,138

$5,838

$63,581

$20,830 Amortization of financing fees, debt discount & finance fees accrued 4,117

3,247

9,243

6,598 Refinancing professional fees -

20,093

-

29,701 Adjusted Net Income $34,255

$29,178

$72,824

$57,129 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted1 $2.24

$3.72

$4.77

$7.28 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)1 15,314

7,843

15,276

7,843

1 Basic and diluted earnings per share and basic and diluted weighted average number of shares give retroactive

effect to the 1-for-14 reverse stock split effected on May 2, 2019, for all periods presented. 2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

(GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the

business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current

results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can

provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison

of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses

these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the

Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations

to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Non-GAAP financial

measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared

in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)







As of

As of June 30, December 31,





2019

2018 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$78,803

$77,275

Accounts receivable, net

7,496

9,225

Other current assets

36,566

33,250





122,865

119,750 NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Fixed assets, net

2,433,731

2,480,329

Deferred charges, net

10,467

13,031

Investments in affiliates

7,311

7,363

Other non-current assets

73,931

59,369





2,525,440

2,560,092 TOTAL ASSETS

$2,648,305

$2,679,842











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, current portion

$113,826

$113,777

Accumulated accrued interest, current portion

35,351

35,782

Long-term leaseback obligations, current portion

14,097

-

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities

60,034

73,142





223,308

222,701 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, net

1,318,207

1,508,108

Accumulated accrued interest, net of current portion

178,065

200,574

Long-term leaseback obligations, net

130,340

-

Other long-term liabilities

42,916

57,606





1,669,528

1,766,288











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock1

154

152

Additional paid-in capital1

729,425

727,562

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(119,540)

(118,710)

Retained earnings

145,430

81,849





755,469

690,853 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$2,648,305

$2,679,842

1 Common stock and Additional paid-in capital as of December 31, 2018 give retroactive effect to the 1-for-14

reverse stock split.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Activities:















Net income $30,138

$5,838

$63,581

$20,830

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 24,039

26,697

47,805

53,757

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, finance cost, debt discount and other finance fees accrued 6,180

5,656

13,497

10,850

PIK interest 855

-

1,695

-

Payments for drydocking/special survey (1,569)

(3,958)

(1,690)

(10,351)

Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 903

921

1,796

1,832

Equity loss on investments (32)

(210)

52

(184)

Stock based compensation 1,035

-

1,865

-

Accounts receivable (53)

(9,053)

1,729

(9,292)

Other assets, current and non-current (3,907)

(2,116)

(11,073)

(8,828)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,102)

1,457

(184)

8,093

Other liabilities, current and long-term (4,033)

(5,229)

(7,617)

(11,115) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 52,454

20,003

111,456

55,592

















Investing Activities:















Vessel additions and advances (8,971)

(967)

(10,638)

(1,683) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (8,971)

(967)

(10,638)

(1,683)

















Financing Activities:















Proceeds from sale-leaseback of vessels 146,523

-

146,523

-

Debt repayment (176,097)

(6,780)

(205,811)

(48,381)

Payments of leaseback obligations (2,086)

-

(2,086)

-

Payments of accumulated accrued interest (8,767)

-

(17,867)

-

Finance costs (5,562)

-

(20,049)

- Net Cash used in Financing Activities (45,989)

(6,780)

(99,290)

(48,381) Net Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,506)

12,256

1,528

5,528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 81,309

62,979

77,275

69,707 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $78,803

$75,235

$78,803

$75,235

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $30,138

$5,838

$63,581

$20,830 Depreciation 24,039

26,697

47,805

53,757 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 2,063

2,409

4,254

4,252 Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other finance fees accrued 4,117

3,247

9,243

6,598 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 903

921

1,796

1,832 Interest income (1,569)

(1,418)

(3,165)

(2,793) Interest expense 14,855

20,507

27,740

40,755 Stock based compensation 1,035

-

1,865

- Refinancing professional fees -

20,093

-

29,701 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $75,581

$78,294

$153,119

$154,932

1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of

deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other

finance fees accrued, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, stock based compensation

and refinancing professional fees. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S.

generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is

useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in

the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our

operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted

EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital

expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall

operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur

expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of

Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual

or non-recurring items.

Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are

reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net

income.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SOURCE Danaos Corporation

