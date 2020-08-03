Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2020

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2020:

Adjusted net income 1 of $42.5 million , or $1.71 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $34.3 million , or $2.24 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of 23.9%. Adjusted net income 1 of $75.8 million , or $3.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $72.8 million , or $4.77 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of 4.1%.

Operating revenues of $116.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $112.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of 4.0%. Operating revenues of $223.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $225.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , a decrease of 1.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $80.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $75.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of 6.0%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $152.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $153.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , a decrease of 0.7%.

Total contracted operating revenues were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2020 , with charters extending through 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 3.7 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Charter coverage of 85% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 62% in terms of contracted operating days.

Common stock repurchase program of up to $10 million approved.

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Financial Summary - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Operating revenues $116,824

$112,319

$223,020

$225,210 Net income $38,496

$30,138

$67,585

$63,581 Adjusted net income1 $42,494

$34,255

$75,775

$72,824 Earnings per share, diluted $1.55

$1.97

$2.73

$4.16 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted1 $1.71

$2.24

$3.06

$4.77 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) 24,789

15,314

24,789

15,276 Adjusted EBITDA1 $80,073

$75,581

$151,991

$153,119





1 Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"We are pleased to report improved adjusted earnings for both the second quarter of 2020 and the first six months of the year. The Company's adjusted net income of $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 increased by $8.2 million, or 23.9% when compared to adjusted net income of $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA also improved by $4.5 million, or 6%, to $80.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $75.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.



Although economic activity has been subdued since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen increasing signs of confidence with liner companies in recent weeks as a number of previously blanked sailings have been reinstated, implying that demand is gradually improving. This has also translated into improving charter rates for vessels greater than 4,000 TEU in size. Recently reported financial results of the liner companies have also been encouraging since, as we had anticipated, prudent capacity management, reduced bunker prices and falling interest rates have more than compensated for the drop in volumes caused by the pandemic.

We are also cautiously optimistic about the medium-term market outlook. The orderbook is currently in single digits as a percentage of the world fleet for the first time in 20 years. Combined with an anticipated reduction in speeds due to the various environmental initiatives, the supply side outlook is healthy. Tighter supply will help to accelerate the recovery in the container market.



We continue to execute our strategy and we are well insulated from near-term volatility due to our high charter coverage of 85% in terms of operating revenues and 62% in terms of operating days over the next 12 months. This provides significant visibility into our cash flows during this period. We have now concluded all the scrubber installation investments and took delivery of two 8,500 TEU vessels during the second quarter. Finally, we have ample liquidity and a $1.2 billion charter backlog, which provides us with flexibility to both manage our business and react to growth opportunities that may present themselves. Given continued uncertainty about the duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic recovery, we are focused on maintaining a conservative financial profile and making thoughtful capital allocation decisions that align with our strategy and market expectations.



We also remain committed to operational excellence and technological innovation, which allows us to continually deliver a high quality service to our customers. Our commitment has enabled us to maintain our leadership position in the container shipping industry throughout multiple market cycles and during the current challenging environment. We believe that our focus and strategy will ultimately enhance shareholder value far and above the steel value of our fleet."

Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Danaos had an average of 57.1 containerships compared to 55.0 containerships during the three months ended June 30, 2019. Our fleet utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 97.1% compared to 99.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $42.5 million, or $1.71 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $34.3 million, or $2.24 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended June 30, 2020 for amortization of non-cash fees and accrued finance fees charge of $4.0 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $8.2 million in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 is attributable mainly to a $5.8 million decrease in net finance expenses, a $4.5 million increase in operating revenues and a $1.7 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini Shipholdings Corporation ("Gemini"), which were partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in total operating expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $38.5 million, or $1.55 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $30.1 million, or $1.97 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 4.0%, or $4.5 million, to $116.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $112.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 reflect:

a $9.6 million increase in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of contractual increases in charter rates of vessels under long-term charters;

increase in revenues in the three months ended compared to the three months ended as a result of contractual increases in charter rates of vessels under long-term charters; a $3.6 million increase in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 due to the acquisition of new vessels;

increase in revenues in the three months ended compared to the three months ended due to the acquisition of new vessels; a $5.3 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP;

decrease in revenues in the three months ended compared to the three months ended due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP; a $2.5 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of lower re-chartering rates for certain of our vessels. This decrease is due to a $4.1 million decrease in revenues due to the re-chartering of four vessels in our fleet that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at the prevailing lower spot rates in the three months ended June 30, 2020 , partially offset by a $1.7 million improvement from the re-chartering of other vessels in the fleet; and

decrease in revenues in the three months ended compared to the three months ended as a result of lower re-chartering rates for certain of our vessels. This decrease is due to a decrease in revenues due to the re-chartering of four vessels in our fleet that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at the prevailing lower spot rates in the three months ended , partially offset by a improvement from the re-chartering of other vessels in the fleet; and a $0.9 million decrease in revenues due to lower fleet utilization of our vessels in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 .

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $1.3 million to $28.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $27.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, partially offset by an overall decrease in the average daily operating cost to $5,787 per vessel per day for vessels on time charter for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $5,884 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Management believes that our daily operating cost are among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 5.4%, or $1.3 million, to $25.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $24.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 mainly due to the installation of scrubbers on nine of our vessels and the acquisition of the vessels Niledutch Lion, Phoebe and SM Charleston in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $0.8 million to $2.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $2.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.5 million to $6.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, from $6.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to decreased non-cash recognition of share based compensation.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $0.6 million to $3.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $2.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 27.7%, or $5.2 million, to $13.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $18.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to:

a $5.1 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in debt service cost of approximately 1.56% and a $95.8 million decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to $1,534.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to $1,630.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 ; and

decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in debt service cost of approximately 1.56% and a decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to in the three months ended , compared to in the three months ended ; and a $0.1 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our 2018 debt refinancing.

As of June 30, 2020, our outstanding bank debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,392.6 million and our leaseback obligation was $135.2 million compared to bank debt of $1,470.6 million and our leaseback obligation of $144.4 million as of June 30, 2019.

Interest income remained stable at $1.6 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net decreased by $0.8 million to $1.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 mainly due to the decrease in finance costs related to the leaseback obligations, partially offset by lease termination fees in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Equity income/(loss) on investments

Equity income/(loss) on investments increased by $1.7 million to $1.7 million of income on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to nil in the three months ended June 30, 2019 due to the improved operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.

Other income, net

Other income, net was nil in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $0.4 million in income in the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.0%, or $4.5 million, to $80.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $75.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $4.5 million increase in operating revenues, a $1.7 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investees and a $0.7 million decrease in other finance expenses, which were partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is adjusted for stock based compensation of $0.3 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, Danaos had an average of 56.4 containerships compared to 55.0 containerships during the six months ended June 30, 2019. Our fleet utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 94.2% compared to 98.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted fleet utilization, excluding the effect of 188 days of incremental off-hire due to shipyard delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 96.1% in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $75.8 million, or $3.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $72.8 million, or $4.77 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. We have adjusted our net income in the six months ended June 30, 2020 for amortization of non-cash fees and accrued finance fees charge of $8.2 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $3.0 million in adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 is attributable mainly to a $6.3 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $3.3 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini, which were partially offset by a $4.4 million increase in total operating expenses and a $2.2 million decrease in operating revenues, of which $3.2 million relates to incremental off-hire due to shipyard delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $67.6 million, or $2.73 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $63.6 million, or $4.16 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues decreased by 1.0%, or $2.2 million, to $223.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $225.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 reflect:

a $14.7 million increase in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of contractual increases in charter rates of vessels under long-term charters;

increase in revenues in the six months ended compared to the six months ended as a result of contractual increases in charter rates of vessels under long-term charters; a $4.5 million increase in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to the acquisition of new vessels;

increase in revenues in the six months ended compared to the six months ended due to the acquisition of new vessels; a $7.0 million decrease in revenues due to lower fleet utilization of our vessels in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 mainly due to the scheduled installation of scrubbers and dry-dockings of our vessels, of which $3.2 million relates to incremental delays in the Chinese shipyards where these activities were being performed due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

decrease in revenues due to lower fleet utilization of our vessels in the six months ended compared to the six months ended mainly due to the scheduled installation of scrubbers and dry-dockings of our vessels, of which relates to incremental delays in the Chinese shipyards where these activities were being performed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a $4.2 million decrease in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of lower re-chartering rates for certain of our vessels. This decrease is due to a $8.6 million decrease in revenues due to the re-chartering of four vessels in our fleet that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at the prevailing lower spot rates in the six months ended June 30, 2020 , partially offset by a $4.5 million improvement from the re-chartering of other vessels in the fleet; and

decrease in revenues in the six months ended compared to the six months ended as a result of lower re-chartering rates for certain of our vessels. This decrease is due to a decrease in revenues due to the re-chartering of four vessels in our fleet that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at the prevailing lower spot rates in the six months ended , partially offset by a improvement from the re-chartering of other vessels in the fleet; and a $10.2 million decrease in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $1.4 million to $54.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $53.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, partially offset by an overall decrease in the average daily operating cost to $5,657 per vessel per day for vessels on time charter for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $5,761 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Management believes that our daily operating cost are among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 4.2%, or $2.0 million, to $49.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $47.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 mainly due to the installation of scrubbers on nine of our vessels and the acquisition of the vessels Niledutch Lion, Phoebe and SM Charleston in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $1.0 million to $5.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $4.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.5 million to $11.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, from $13.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to decreased non-cash recognition of share based compensation.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $1.3 million to $7.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $6.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 18.5%, or $6.8 million, to $29.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $36.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to:

a $5.8 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in debt service cost by approximately 0.8% and a $103.9 million decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to $1,539.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to $1,643.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 ; and

decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in debt service cost by approximately 0.8% and a decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to in the six months ended , compared to in the six months ended ; and a $1.0 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our 2018 debt refinancing.

As of June 30, 2020, our outstanding bank debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,392.6 million and our leaseback obligation was $135.2 million compared to bank debt of $1,470.6 million and our leaseback obligation of $144.4 million as of June 30, 2019.

Interest income increased by $0.1 million to $3.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $3.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net decreased by $0.4 million to $1.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 mainly due to the decrease in finance costs related to the leaseback obligations, partially offset by lease termination fees in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Equity income/(loss) on investments

Equity income/(loss) on investments increased by $3.3 million to $3.3 million of income on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to nil in the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to the improved operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $1.8 million in each of the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.

Other income, net

Other income, net was $0.3 million in income in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $0.4 million in income in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.7%, or $1.1 million, to $152.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $153.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. As outlined above, the decrease is mainly attributable to a $2.2 million decrease in operating revenues, of which $3.2 million relates to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic described above and a $2.6 million increase in operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investees and a $0.4 million decrease in other finance expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is adjusted for stock based compensation of $0.6 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program and authorized the officers of the Company to repurchase, from time to time, up to $10 million of the Company's common stock. Shares may be purchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Recent Developments

On July 2, 2020, we drew down a loan of $13.3 million with SinoPac, which was used to partially finance the acquisition costs of the newly acquired vessel SM Charleston.

Conference Call and Webcast

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 844 802 2437 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 279 9489 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 11, 2020 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 10146830# as the access code.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Slide Presentation

A slide presentation regarding the Company and the containership industry will also be available on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com).

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of containerized cargo, the ability and willingness of charterers to perform their obligations to us, charter rates for containerships, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; the effects of the 2018 refinancing transactions; Danaos' ability to achieve the expected benefits of the refinancing and comply with the terms of its new credit facilities and other agreements entered into in connection with the 2018 refinancing; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Evangelos Chatzis

Chief Financial Officer

Danaos Corporation

Athens, Greece

Tel.: +30 210 419 6480

E-Mail: [email protected] Iraklis Prokopakis

Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Danaos Corporation

Athens, Greece

Tel.: +30 210 419 6400

E-Mail: [email protected]



Investor Relations and Financial Media



Rose & Company

New York

Tel. 212-359-2228 E-Mail: [email protected]

Appendix

Fleet Utilization

Danaos had 92 unscheduled off-hire days in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The following table summarizes vessel utilization and the impact of the off-hire days on the Company's revenue.

Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter

Second Quarter



2020 2020

Total Ownership Days 5,073

5,193

10,266 Less Off-hire Days:









Scheduled Off-hire Days (336)

(60)

(396) Other Off-hire Days (104)

(92)

(196) Operating Days 4,633

5,041

9,674 Vessel Utilization 91.3%

97.1%

94.2%











Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $106,196

$116,824

$223,020 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $22,922

$23,175

$23,054























Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter

Second Quarter



2019 2019

Total Ownership Days 4,950

5,005

9,955 Less Off-hire Days:









Scheduled Off-hire Days -

(22)

(22) Other Off-hire Days (90)

(10)

(100) Operating Days 4,860

4,973

9,833 Vessel Utilization 98.2%

99.4%

98.8%











Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $112,891

$112,319

$225,210 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $23,229

$22,586

$22,903

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our fleet deployment profile as of August 3, 2020:

Vessel Name Vessel Size (TEU)

Year Built

Expiration of Charter(1) Containerships





















Hyundai Ambition (ex MSC Ambition) 13,100

2012

June 2024 Hyundai Speed (ex Maersk Exeter) 13,100

2012

June 2024 Hyundai Smart (ex Maersk Enping) 13,100

2012

May 2024 Hyundai Respect 13,100

2012

March 2024 Hyundai Honour 13,100

2012

February 2024 Express Rome 10,100

2011

February 2022 Express Berlin 10,100

2011

April 2022 Express Athens 10,100

2011

February 2022 Le Havre 9,580

2006

April 2023 Pusan C 9,580

2006

March 2023 Niledutch Lion 8,626

2008

February 2022 SM Charleston 8,533

2005

September 2020 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530

2012

May 2024 CMA CGM Attila 8,530

2011

October 2023 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530

2011

November 2023 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530

2011

January 2024 CMA CGM Samson 8,530

2011

March 2024 America 8,468

2004

February 2023 Europe 8,468

2004

March 2023 Phoebe 8,463

2005

April 2022 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500

2009

February 2022 CMA CGM Musset 6,500

2010

August 2022 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500

2010

October 2022 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500

2010

December 2022 CMA CGM Racine 6,500

2010

January 2023 YM Mandate 6,500

2010

January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500

2010

April 2028 Performance 6,402

2002

September 2020 Dimitra C 6,402

2002

January 2023 YM Seattle 4,253

2007

September 2020 YM Vancouver 4,253

2007

August 2020 Derby D 4,253

2004

August 2020 ANL Tongala 4,253

2004

October 2020 Rio Grande (ex ZIM Rio Grande) 4,253

2008

October 2020 ZIM Sao Paolo 4,253

2008

November 2020 ZIM Kingston 4,253

2008

February 2021 ZIM Monaco 4,253

2009

November 2020 ZIM Dalian 4,253

2009

February 2021 ZIM Luanda 4,253

2009

May 2021 Dimitris C 3,430

2001

September 2020 Express Black Sea 3,400

2011

November 2020 Express Spain 3,400

2011

October 2020 Express Argentina 3,400

2010

September 2020 Express Brazil 3,400

2010

September 2020 Express France 3,400

2010

October 2020 Singapore 3,314

2004

August 2020 Colombo 3,314

2004

August 2020 MSC Zebra 2,602

2001

September 2020 Amalia C 2,452

1998

October 2020 Danae C 2,524

2001

August 2020 Advance 2,200

1997

November 2020 Future 2,200

1997

September 2020 Sprinter 2,200

1997

September 2020 Stride 2,200

1997

November 2020 Progress C 2,200

1998

September 2020 Bridge 2,200

1998

September 2020 Highway 2,200

1998

August 2020 Vladivostok 2,200

1997

September 2020











Belita ľ2) 8,533

2006

September 2021 Catherine C (2) 6,422

2001

January 2023 Leo C (2) 6,422

2002

August 2022 Suez Canal(2) 5,610

2002

October 2020 Genoaľ2) 5,544

2002

September 2020

















(1) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options to extend their terms. (2) Vessels acquired by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, in which Danaos holds a 49% equity interest.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















OPERATING REVENUES $116,824

$112,319

$223,020

$225,210

















OPERATING EXPENSES















Vessel operating expenses (28,568)

(27,306)

(54,570)

(53,177)

Depreciation & amortization (28,199)

(26,102)

(55,090)

(52,059)

General & administrative (6,013)

(6,492)

(11,853)

(13,361)

Other operating expenses (3,289)

(2,732)

(7,335)

(6,002) Income From Operations 50,755

49,687

94,172

100,611

















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)















Interest income 1,588

1,569

3,302

3,165

Interest expense (13,645)

(18,844)

(29,958)

(36,687)

Other finance expenses (1,038)

(1,770)

(1,660)

(2,094)

Equity income/(loss) on investments 1,720

32

3,265

(52)

Other income, net 19

367

270

434

Realized loss on derivatives (903)

(903)

(1,806)

(1,796) Total Other Expenses, net (12,259)

(19,549)

(26,587)

(37,030)

















Net Income $38,496

$30,138

$67,585

$63,581

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic earnings per share $1.57

$2.02

$2.75

$4.26 Diluted earnings per share $1.55

$1.97

$2.73

$4.16 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 24,573

14,939

24,573

14,939 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 24,789

15,314

24,789

15,276

Non-GAAP Measures1

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income – Unaudited



Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $38,496

$30,138

$67,585

$63,581 Amortization of financing fees, debt discount & finance fees accrued 3,998

4,117

8,190

9,243 Adjusted Net Income $42,494

$34,255

$75,775

$72,824 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $1.71

$2.24

$3.06

$4.77 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) 24,789

15,314

24,789

15,276





1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





As of

As of June 30, December 31,





2020

2019 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$84,955

$139,170

Accounts receivable, net

12,552

7,145

Other current assets

47,231

44,071





144,738

190,386 NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Fixed assets, net

2,466,556

2,389,874

Deferred charges, net

19,584

11,455

Investments in affiliates

12,230

8,965

Other non-current assets

56,971

82,339





2,555,341

2,492,633 TOTAL ASSETS

$2,700,079

$2,683,019











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, current portion

$123,084

$119,673

Accumulated accrued interest, current portion

30,415

34,137

Long-term leaseback obligations, current portion

23,822

16,342

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities

61,611

52,928





238,932

223,080 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, net

1,240,253

1,270,663

Accumulated accrued interest, net of current portion

139,553

156,583

Long-term leaseback obligations, net

107,353

121,872

Other long-term liabilities

24,176

29,131





1,511,335

1,578,249











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

248

248

Additional paid-in capital

785,870

785,274

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(116,993)

(116,934)

Retained earnings

280,687

213,102





949,812

881,690 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$2,700,079

$2,683,019



DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)







Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating Activities:















Net income $38,496

$30,138

$67,585

$63,581

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 25,258

24,039

49,839

47,805

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, finance cost, debt discount and other finance fees accrued 7,469

6,180

13,971

13,497

PIK interest 743

855

1,550

1,695

Payments for drydocking/special survey (8,530)

(1,569)

(13,380)

(1,690)

Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 903

903

1,806

1,796

Equity (income)/loss on investments (1,720)

(32)

(3,265)

52

Stock based compensation 298

1,035

596

1,865

Accounts receivable (4,631)

(53)

(5,407)

1,729

Other assets, current and non-current 1,200

(3,907)

(689)

(11,073)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,594

(1,102)

8,937

(184)

Other liabilities, current and long-term (1,639)

(4,033)

(4,675)

(7,617) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 61,441

52,454

116,868

111,456

















Investing Activities:















Vessel additions and advances (56,500)

(8,971)

(98,746)

(10,638)

Investments -

-

(75)

- Net Cash used in Investing Activities (56,500)

(8,971)

(98,821)

(10,638)

















Financing Activities:















Proceeds from sale-leaseback of vessels 139,080

146,523

139,080

146,523

Proceeds from long-term debt 23,400

-

23,400

-

Payments of leaseback obligations (138,189)

(2,086)

(142,065)

(2,086)

Debt repayment (32,539)

(176,097)

(65,176)

(205,811)

Payments of accumulated accrued interest (7,173)

(8,767)

(15,502)

(17,867)

Finance costs (1,584)

(5,562)

(11,999)

(20,049) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (17,005)

(45,989)

(72,262)

(99,290) Net Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,064)

(2,506)

(54,215)

1,528 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 97,019

81,309

139,170

77,275 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $84,955

$78,803

$84,955

$78,803

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $38,496

$30,138

$67,585

$63,581 Depreciation 25,258

24,039

49,839

47,805 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 2,941

2,063

5,251

4,254 Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other finance fees accrued 3,998

4,117

8,190

9,243 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 903

903

1,806

1,796 Interest income (1,588)

(1,569)

(3,302)

(3,165) Interest expense 9,767

14,855

22,026

27,740 Stock based compensation 298

1,035

596

1,865 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $80,073

$75,581

$151,991

$153,119









1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other finance fees accrued, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SOURCE Danaos Corporation