Danaos Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2018

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018:

On August 10, 2018 , we consummated the agreement with certain of our lenders to refinance approximately $2.2 billion of our debt maturing on December 31, 2018 , reducing our debt by approximately $551 million , resetting financial and other covenants, modifying interest rates and amortization profiles and extending debt maturities by approximately five years to December 31, 2023 . In connection with this refinancing, we issued approximately 99.3 million shares of common stock to certain of our lenders. See "Debt Refinancing".

Adjusted net income1 of $37.5 million , or $0.23 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $30.1 million , or $0.27 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017 , an increase of 24.6%. Adjusted net income1 of $94.6 million , or $0.74 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $83.7 million , or $0.76 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 , an increase of 13.0%.

Operating revenues of $117.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $113.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 , an increase of 3.7%. Operating revenues of $343.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $337.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 , an increase of 1.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $82.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $79.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 , an increase of 3.6%. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $237.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $230.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 , an increase of 3.2%.

Total contracted operating revenues were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2018 , with charters extending through 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 5.1 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Charter coverage of 90% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 78% in terms of contracted operating days.

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Summary - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Operating revenues $117,781

$113,588

$343,101

$337,563 Net income $127,217

$22,427

$148,047

$61,099 Adjusted net income1 $37,452

$30,091

$94,581

$83,650 Earnings per share, diluted $0.77

$0.20

$1.15

$0.56 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted1 $0.23

$0.27

$0.74

$0.76 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) 165,597

109,825

128,603

109,825 Adjusted EBITDA1 $82,745

$79,753

$237,677

$230,362

____________________________ 1 Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"Danaos completed a very significant refinancing transaction in the 3rd quarter of 2018 that reduced our debt by $551 million, reset financial covenants and extended debt maturities to the end of 2023 on the back of a sustainable new amortization profile. This transaction has strengthened the Company's growth prospects over the next five years by removing all balloon payments and maturities of existing debt during that period.

Adjusted net income for the 3rd quarter of 2018 was $37.5 million or 23 cents per share, $7.4 million or 24.6% higher when compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017. This improvement was primarily the result of a $4.2 million increase in operating revenues due to improved re-chartering rates. Adjusted EBITDA for the 3rd quarter of 2018 was $82.7 million, $2.9 million or 3.6% higher when compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017.

Since our last earnings report, the charter market has remained consistently soft. Uncertainty about the potential impact of ongoing trade tensions, combined with higher newbuilding prices due to increasing steel prices and wages in China have discouraged new ordering except some feeder projects by some Asian liners. This is positive for the medium term market outlook. Instead, market participants have been focusing on the 2020 regulations and in particular investments on scrubbers for vessels from 6,500 TEU upwards.

Danaos has been actively focused on positioning our fleet ahead of the implementation of the new regulations. Thus far, we have committed to install exhaust cleaning systems, or scrubbers, on six vessels, two of which are owned by our joint venture Gemini Shipholdings Corporation. These vessels have been chartered out for periods of at least three years in duration and since these are all vessels that are currently on short term charters, these transactions significantly improve income visibility. Additionally, the charter rate fixtures provide a full payback of the investment over three years, and we also benefit from the enhancement in the value of the upgraded underlying assets. We are also currently in discussions to install scrubbers on a further five vessels.

We maintain our high charter contract coverage of 90% in terms of operating revenues and 78% in terms of operating days over the next 12 months. This insulates us from the near-term soft charter market. Through the six charters described above on vessels with scrubbers and an additional two fixtures that have been secured for durations of three years, our charter coverage has improved, and our contracted revenue has increased by more than $160 million.

Danaos continues to be a leader in the container shipping industry on the back of a solid track record of operational excellence and technological innovation that allows us to continually deliver high quality service to our customers. At the same time, the recently concluded re-financing transaction further enhances our ability to pursue growth opportunities and deliver value to our shareholders."

Three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017

During the three months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, Danaos had an average of 55 containerships. Our fleet utilization for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 97.4% compared to 97.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $37.5 million, or $0.23 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $30.1 million, or $0.27 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended September 30, 2018 for the gain on debt extinguishment of $116.4 million, refinancing related professional fees of $21.8 million and a non-cash fees amortization charge and accrued finance fees of $4.8 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $7.4 million in adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017 is attributable mainly to a $4.2 million increase in operating revenues, a $3.4 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $0.4 million operating performance improvement on equity investments, which were partially offset by $0.6 million increase in total operating expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $127.2 million, or $0.77 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to net income of $22.4 million, or $0.20 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 3.7%, or $4.2 million, to $117.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 from $113.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018 reflect:

$6.3 million increase in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017 due to the re-chartering of certain of our vessels at higher rates.

$2.1 million decrease in revenues due to lower fleet utilization of our vessels in the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017 .

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses decreased by 2.3%, or $0.6 million, to $25.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 from $26.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017. The average daily operating cost per vessel for vessels on time charter was $5,427 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $5,569 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Management believes that our daily operating cost ranks as one of the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 7.5%, or $2.2 million, to $27.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 from $29.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $1.0 million, to $2.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 from $1.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was mainly due to the increased number of vessels dry-docked over the last nine months.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.0 million to $7.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, from $5.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was mainly due to increased remuneration costs and professional fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $0.3 million to $2.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, from $2.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 6.8%, or $1.5 million, to $20.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 from $22.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease in interest expense is attributed to:

(i) a $6.4 million decrease in interest expense on two of our facilities for which we have recognized an interest expense accrual of approximately $250 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This interest expense accrual has been classified in our income statement under "Gain on debt extinguishment" and on our balance sheet under "Accumulated accrued interest" and represents future interest expense for the relevant facilities that has been accrued in advance as a result of the application of Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") accounting in connection with our debt refinancing.

(ii) a $3.2 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in debt service cost of approximately 1.35%, partially offset by a $435 million decrease in our average debt, to $1,950.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $2,385.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

(iii) a $1.7 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs related to our debt refinancing.

As of September 30, 2018, the debt outstanding, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,694.5 million compared to $2,381.7 million as of September 30, 2017.

Interest income increased by $0.1 million to $1.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net decreased by $0.3 million to $0.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017 mainly due to decreased exit fees expenses.

Equity income on investments

Equity income on investments amounted to $0.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $0.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017 and relates to the improved operating performance of Gemini Shipholdings Corporation ("Gemini"), in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.

Gain on debt extinguishment

The gain on debt extinguishment of $116.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 relates to our debt refinancing described below and consists of debt principal reduction net of refinancing related fees.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income/(expenses), net was $21.6 million in expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $3.9 million in expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2017 mainly due to the increase in refinancing-related professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.6%, or $2.9 million, to $82.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 from $79.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017. As outlined above, this increase is mainly attributable to a $4.2 million increase in operating revenues and a $0.4 million operating performance improvement on our equity investments, which were partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in total operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2018 is adjusted for a gain on debt extinguishment of $116.4 million, refinancing-related professional fees of $21.8 million and stock based compensation of $0.2 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, Danaos had an average of 55 containerships. Our fleet utilization for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 96.4% compared to 95.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The fleet utilization excluding the off charter days of the vessels that were previously chartered to Hanjin was 98.0% in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $94.6 million, or $0.74 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $83.7 million, or $0.76 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. We have adjusted our net income in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the gain on debt extinguishment of $116.4 million, refinancing related professional fees of $51.5 million and a non-cash fees amortization charge and accrued finance fees of $11.4 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $10.9 million in adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017 is attributable to a $5.5 million increase in operating revenues, a $5.3 million decrease in total operating expenses, a $0.7 million increase in other income and a $0.3 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini, which were partially offset by $0.9 million increase in net finance expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $148.0 million, or $1.15 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to net income of $61.1 million, or $0.56 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 1.6%, or $5.5 million, to $343.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $337.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Operating revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 reflect:

$12.5 million increase in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017 due to the re-chartering of certain of our vessels at higher rates.

$7.0 million decrease in revenues due to lower fleet utilization of our vessels in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017 (other than three vessels previously chartered to Hanjin which were less utilized in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 ).

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses decreased by 2.1%, or $1.7 million, to $79.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $80.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The average daily operating cost per vessel for vessels on time charter was $5,678 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $5,687 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Management believes that our daily operating cost ranks as one of the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 7.4%, or $6.5 million, to $80.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $87.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $1.9 million, to $6.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $5.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was mainly due to the increased number of vessels dry-docked over the last nine months.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.5 million, to $18.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, from $16.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was mainly due to increased remuneration costs and professional fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses decreased by $0.4 million, to $9.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $9.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense increased by 3.3%, or $2.1 million, to $66.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $64.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease in interest expense is attributed to:

(i) a $6.4 million decrease in interest expense on two of our facilities for which we have recognized an interest expense accrual of approximately $250 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This interest expense accrual has been classified in our income statement under "Gain on debt extinguishment" and on our balance sheet under "Accumulated accrued interest" and represents future interest expense for the relevant facilities that has been accrued in advance as a result of the application of TDR accounting in connection with our debt refinancing.

(ii) a $7.4 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in debt service cost of approximately 0.94%, partially offset by a $257.6 million decrease in our average debt, to $2,174.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $2,432.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

(iii) a $1.1 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs related to our debt refinancing.

As of September 30, 2018, the debt outstanding, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,694.5 million compared to $2,381.7 million as of September 30, 2017.

Interest income increased by $0.1 million to $4.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $4.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net decreased by $0.5 million, to $2.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $3.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 mainly due to decreased exit fees expenses.

Equity income on investments

Equity income on investments amounted to $0.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $0.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and relates to the improved operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.

Gain on debt extinguishment

The gain on debt extinguishment of $116.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 relates to our debt refinancing described below and consists of debt principal reduction net of refinancing related fees.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $2.8 million in each of the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income/(expenses), net was $50.6 million in expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $11.5 million in expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 mainly due to a $42.2 million increase in refinancing-related professional fees, which were partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in other income and a $2.4 million realized loss on sale of HMM securities in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 that did not recur in the 2018 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.2%, or $7.3 million, to $237.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $230.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. As outlined above, this increase is attributable to a $5.5 million increase in operating revenues, a $0.8 million decrease in total operating expenses, a $0.7 million increase in other income and a $0.3 million increase in operating performance on our equity investments in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 is adjusted for a gain on debt extinguishment of $116.4 million, refinancing-related professional fees of $51.5 million and stock based compensation of $0.2 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Debt Refinancing

On August 10, 2018, we consummated the agreement reached with certain of our lenders on June 19, 2018 for the refinancing of approximately $2.2 billion of our debt maturing on December 31, 2018, reducing our debt by approximately $551 million. This agreement significantly strengthened our capital structure and financial position through this significant debt reduction, resetting financial and certain other covenants in our credit facilities, modifying interest rates and amortization profiles and extending debt maturities by approximately five years to December 31, 2023. In connection with this debt refinancing, we issued 99,342,271 new shares of Danaos common stock to certain of our lenders, which represented 47.5% of our outstanding common stock after giving effect to this issuance and diluting existing shareholders ratably. For additional information regarding the debt refinancing, see the Company's Reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on June 25, 2018 and August 14, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast

On Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 844 802 2437 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 279 9489 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 22, 2018 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2036 088 021 (Standard International Dial In) and using 10126336# as the access code.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation providing additional company information, through the Danaos website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 59 containerships aggregating 351,614 TEUs, including four vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the expected benefits of the refinancing and other statements that are forward looking. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the refinancing transactions; Danaos' ability to achieve the expected benefits of the refinancing and comply with the terms of its new credit facilities and other agreements entered into in connection with the refinancing; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

Appendix

Fleet Utilization

Danaos had 111 unscheduled off-hire days in the three months ended September 30, 2018. The following table summarizes vessel utilization and the impact of the off-hire days on the Company's revenue.

















Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter



2018 2018

2018

Total Ownership Days 4,950

5,005

5,060

15,015 Less Off-hire Days:













Scheduled Off-hire Days (125)

(111)

(22)

(258) Other Off-hire Days (91)

(84)

(111)

(286) Operating Days 4,734

4,810

4,927

14,471 Vessel Utilization 95.6%

96.1%

97.4%

96.4%















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $111,854

$113,466

$117,781

$343,101 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $23,628

$23,590

$23,905

$23,710































Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter



2017 2017

2017

Total Ownership Days 4,950

5,005

5,060

15,015 Less Off-hire Days:













Scheduled Off-hire Days (15)

(6)

(15)

(36) Other Off-hire Days (347)

(99)

(139)

(585) Operating Days 4,588

4,900

4,906

14,394 Vessel Utilization 92.7%

97.9%

97.0%

95.9%















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $110,087

$113,888

$113,588

$337,563 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $23,995

$23,242

$23,153

$23,452

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our fleet deployment profile as of November 13, 2018:

Vessel Name Vessel Size (TEU)

Year Built

Expiration of Charter(1) Containerships





















MSC Ambition 13,100

2012

June 2024 Maersk Exeter 13,100

2012

June 2024 Maersk Enping 13,100

2012

May 2024 Hyundai Respect 13,100

2012

March 2024 Hyundai Honour 13,100

2012

February 2024 Express Rome 10,100

2011

February 2022 Express Berlin 10,100

2011

September 2019 Express Athens 10,100

2011

February 2022 Le Havre (ex CSCL Le Havre) 9,580

2006

November 2022 Pusan C (ex CSCL Pusan) 9,580

2006

November 2022 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530

2012

November 2023 CMA CGM Attila 8,530

2011

April 2023 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530

2011

May 2023 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530

2011

July 2023 CMA CGM Samson 8,530

2011

September 2023 America (ex CSCL America) 8,468

2004

November 2022 Europe 8,468

2004

November 2022 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500

2009

August 2021 CMA CGM Musset 6,500

2010

August 2022 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500

2010

October 2022 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500

2010

December 2022 CMA CGM Racine 6,500

2010

January 2023 YM Mandate 6,500

2010

January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500

2010

April 2028 Performance 6,402

2002

May 2019 Dimitra C (ex Priority) 6,402

2002

December 2018 YM Seattle 4,253

2007

July 2019 YM Vancouver 4,253

2007

September 2019 Derby D 4,253

2004

March 2019 ANL Tongala (ex Deva) 4,253

2004

March 2019 ZIM Rio Grande 4,253

2008

May 2020 ZIM Sao Paolo 4,253

2008

August 2020 ZIM Kingston 4,253

2008

September 2020 ZIM Monaco 4,253

2009

November 2020 ZIM Dalian 4,253

2009

February 2021 ZIM Luanda 4,253

2009

May 2021 Dimitris C 3,430

2001

June 2019 Express Black Sea 3,400

2011

November 2018 Express Spain 3,400

2011

January 2019 Express Argentina 3,400

2010

May 2019 Express Brazil 3,400

2010

July 2019 Express France 3,400

2010

September 2019 Singapore 3,314

2004

October 2019 Colombo 3,314

2004

March 2019 MSC Zebra 2,602

2001

September 2020 Amalia C 2,452

1998

August 2019 Danae C 2,524

2001

January 2020 Advance 2,200

1997

December 2018 Future 2,200

1997

December 2018 Sprinter 2,200

1997

February 2019 Stride 2,200

1997

February 2019 Progress C (ex Hyundai Progress) 2,200

1998

February 2019 Bridge 2,200

1998

February 2019 Highway 2,200

1998

January 2019 Vladivostok 2,200

1997

March 2019











Catherine C (ex NYK Lodestar)(2) 6,422

2001

November 2022 NYK Leo(2) 6,422

2002

November 2022 Suez Canal(2) 5,610

2002

February 2019 Genoaľ2) 5,544

2002

July 2019

















(1) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options to extend their terms. (2) Vessels acquired by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, in which Danaos holds a 49% equity interest.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income-Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















OPERATING REVENUES $117,781

$113,588

$343,101

$337,563

















OPERATING EXPENSES















Vessel operating expenses (25,461)

(26,132)

(79,052)

(80,803)

Depreciation & amortization (29,631)

(30,855)

(87,640)

(92,304)

General & administrative (7,431)

(5,388)

(18,390)

(16,857)

Other operating expenses (2,883)

(2,570)

(9,230)

(9,625) Income From Operations 52,375

48,643

148,789

137,974

















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)















Interest income 1,505

1,386

4,298

4,201

Interest expense (20,509)

(22,016)

(66,378)

(64,329)

Other finance expenses (679)

(1,042)

(2,611)

(3,129)

Equity income on investments 728

278

912

633

Gain on debt extinguishment 116,365

-

116,365

-

Other income/(expenses), net (21,637)

(3,891)

(50,565)

(11,488)

Realized loss on derivatives (931)

(931)

(2,763)

(2,763) Total Other Income/(Expenses), net 74,842

(26,216)

(742)

(76,875)

















Net Income $127,217

$22,427

$148,047

$61,099

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic earnings per share $0.77

$0.20

$1.15

$0.56 Diluted earnings per share $0.77

$0.20

$1.15

$0.56 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 164,870

109,825

128,358

109,825 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 165,597

109,825

128,603

109,825

Non-GAAP Measures* Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income – Unaudited



Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income $127,217

$22,427

$148,047

$61,099 Gain on debt extinguishment $(116,365)

-

$(116,365)

- Amortization of financing fees & finance fees accrued 4,834

3,538

11,432

10,882 Refinancing professional fees 21,766

4,126

51,467

9,312 Loss on sale of securities -

-

-

2,357 Adjusted Net Income $37,452

$30,091

$94,581

$83,650 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $0.23

$0.27

$0.74

$0.76 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) 165,597

109,825

128,603

109,825





* The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)







As of

As of September 30, December 31,





2018

2017 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$80,133

$66,895

Restricted cash

-

2,812

Accounts receivable, net

8,818

6,502

Other current assets

30,729

49,790





119,680

125,999 NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Fixed assets, net

2,717,302

2,795,971

Deferred charges, net

13,979

8,962

Investments in affiliates

6,910

5,998

Other non-current assets

63,476

49,466





2,801,667

2,860,397 TOTAL ASSETS

$2,921,347

$2,986,396











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, current portion

118,517

$2,329,601

Accumulated accrued interest, current portion

35,815

-

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities

85,092

50,238





239,424

2,379,839 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, net

1,527,390

-

Accumulated accrued interest, net of current portion

210,827

-

Other long-term liabilities

61,861

57,852





1,800,078

57,852











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

2,133

1,098

Additional paid-in capital

724,732

546,898

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(107,852)

(114,076)

Retained earnings

262,832

114,785





881,845

548,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,921,347

$2,986,396

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating Activities:















Net income $127,217

$22,427

$148,047

$61,099

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 26,995

29,221

80,752

87,267

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, finance cost and other finance fees accrued 7,470

5,172

18,320

15,919

Gain on debt extinguishment (116,365)

-

(116,365)

-

PIK interest 414

-

414

-

Payments for drydocking/special survey (1,554)

(1,892)

(11,905)

(6,408)

Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 931

931

2,763

2,763

Equity income on investments (728)

(278)

(912)

(633)

Stock based compensation 157

-

157

-

Loss on sale of securities -

-

-

2,357

Accounts receivable 6,976

731

(2,316)

(3,085)

Other assets, current and non-current 17,340

(4,869)

8,512

(3,233)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,701)

(974)

(1,608)

1,644

Other liabilities, current and long-term (3,844)

(4,694)

(14,959)

(21,864) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 55,308

45,775

110,900

135,826

















Investing Activities:















Vessel additions (400)

(1,084)

(2,083)

(3,696)

Net proceeds from sale of securities -

-

-

6,236 Net Cash provided by/(used in) Investing Activities (400)

(1,084)

(2,083)

2,540

















Financing Activities:















Proceeds from long-term debt 325,852

-

325,852

-

Debt repayment (358,726)

(44,358)

(407,107)

(147,930)

Finance costs (26,967)

-

(26,967)

-

Paid-in capital 10,000

-

10,000

-

Share issuance costs (169)

-

(169)

- Net Cash used in Financing Activities (50,010)

(44,358)

(98,391)

(147,930) Net Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,898

333

10,426

(9,564) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 75,235

66,632

69,707

76,529 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $80,133

$66,965

$80,133

$66,965

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income $127,217

$22,427

$148,047

$61,099 Depreciation 26,995

29,221

80,752

87,267 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 2,636

1,634

6,888

5,037 Amortization of deferred finance costs and other finance fees accrued 4,834

3,538

11,432

10,882 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 931

931

2,763

2,763 Interest income (1,505)

(1,386)

(4,298)

(4,201) Interest expense 16,079

19,262

56,834

55,846 Gain on debt extinguishment (116,365)

-

(116,365)

- Stock based compensation 157





157

- Refinancing professional fees 21,766

4,126

51,467

9,312 Loss on sale of securities -

-

-

2,357 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $82,745

$79,753

$237,677

$230,362





1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs and deferred finance costs, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, loss on sale of securities, gain on debt extinguishment, stock based compensation and refinancing professional fees. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SOURCE Danaos Corporation

Related Links

http://www.danaos.com

