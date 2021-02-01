Dana's Named 'Top Employer 2021' in Europe

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that the company's European region was recognized as a 'Top Employer 2021' by the Top Employers Institute. The prestigious award honors exceptional human resources programs, including diversity and inclusion, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, and well-being.

Dana's operations in six European countries — Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom — were also identified as being a 'Top Employer' for creating an empowering environment for employees through people-first practices.

"Dana values an inclusive work environment that supports our people who are focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity to find a better way," said Shelley Bridarolli, senior vice president of human resources for Dana. "The European Top Employer Award coupled with recognitions across six countries in the region is a testament to the leaders throughout our organization who are committed to putting the safety and well-being of our people at the forefront of our business."

Dana's European region comprises more than 10,000 employees working across 54 facilities in 18 countries serving customers in the commercial-vehicle, light-vehicle, and off-highway markets.

In December, Dana was also recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer, and the company has earned top employer honors in a number of other countries, including Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, and the United States.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer. Learn more at dana.com.

