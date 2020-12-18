Dance2Fit: A Bright Light in a Dark Winter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Historically, quarantines meant intense and lonely periods of time spent in utter and complete isolation. In the 21st century, though, one is never quite alone, even when they're sheltering in place. The internet has brought communities together in an unprecedented manner. This creates a certain sense of comfort, even when one feels trapped and alone during the short, dark days of winter.

Everything from shopping to attending worship services to virtual gatherings with family and friends has become possible, thanks to the plethora of technological applications available. Another area that has been revolutionized by the cloud is fitness. Gyms may be temporarily closed and the cold weather might make outdoor exercise impossible, but if you have an internet connection and a screen, you can still access a quality workout regimen without risking exposure to germs.

While there are many brands that offer online exercise courses, the poster child for cloud-based fitness routines has to be Dance2Fit. The Knoxville-based brand has been in operation for a while now. During this time, it has had a chance to develop a network of hundreds of locations where its certified instructors teach classes that blend dance and aerobics in a high-energy format.

Where Dance2Fit really shows its pandemic-proof nature, though, is in its online class options. The brand maintains a steady stream of online classes as well as a battery of DVD alternatives that can be utilized whenever the live streams aren't going. The content doesn't consist of run-of-the-mill instructional videos, either. Testimonials on the company's website speak to the personal, inviting nature of each routine. One puts this sentiment into words by explaining that "Jessica makes you get so into the videos you forget it is a workout." This engaging, built-in online element has set up Dance2Fit to dominate the fitness market, even as in-the-flesh operations like gyms and fitness centers have continued to struggle.

Interestingly, the brand was already in the midst of an ambitious campaign to expand its global presence before the pandemic dumped fuel onto the fire. With a solid online infrastructure in place and seemingly endless potential, it will be fascinating to see how high this fitness company can fly as it brings a spark of light directly into the homes of quarantined individuals throughout the upcoming winter.

Please direct inquiries to:

Lloyd Scheibner

(954) 664-2565

[email protected]

SOURCE Dance2Fit