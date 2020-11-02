Dance2Fit Expands Its Online Retail Presence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since inception, Dance2Fit has been successful in its mission of helping its clients, through classes, coaching, and tailored workouts. Expanding into the world of sports nutrition was the next logical step for Dance2Fit, who already had a well-developed concept of what its customers desired from a supplementation perspective.

Now, Dance2Fit is expanding its online availability, with products for sale across a greater number of retailers all over the United States. E-commerce sales have been increasing since the beginning of the year when Dance2Fit first secured partnerships with major online retailers.

Now, Dance2Fit has products for sale through some of the largest retailers in the country, including Amazon.com. Selling online through sites like Amazon comes with the opportunity to attract customers who may not be searching for its products but may come across the brand while making other routine purchases. Dance2Fit has experienced success since its launch due to the name recognition already established with customers through their successful fitness programs.

One of the most popular products from the D2Fit line is D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout. Collagen has consistently topped the list of best-selling supplements throughout the United States. Though all mammals produce collagen, it is most often derived from beef and plays an integral role in total body health, both internally and externally.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and one of its main functions is to help the body develop correctly, from visible developments like hair, teeth, nails, and skin, to internally, helping with bones, joints, muscles, and even healthy digestion.

The reason collagen is considered an effective digestive aid is because the peptides in collagen help with the absorption of nutrients from food, meaning that simply maintaining healthy levels of collagen in the body may also help the gut extract vitamins and minerals from other food. Ingesting collagen before a workout does not come with any known negative interactions with other types of fitness supplements, so it is ideal for people who are looking for a suitable daily workout supplement with added nutritional value.

D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout is currently available through Amazon, as well as other major online retailers. Dance2Fit's diverse range of products has fostered a year of strong online retail partnerships and continued growth.

Please direct inquiries to:

Farica Vacca

(954) 679-2847

[email protected]

SOURCE Dance2Fit