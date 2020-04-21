Dance2Fit's Multi Collagen Pre-Workout Powder Is Now Available On Amazon.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Bass James first started fitness company Dance2Fit on a platform of earnest relatability, and the brand has seen continued growth every year that they have been in business. James is not only an instructor but the face of Dance2Fit, known for her ability to relate to her followers and customers on a personal level as a fitness mentor and a friend. With live and streaming content available, in-person classes, and a wide range of apparel, it's no surprise that shortly after D2F launched its line of nutritional products, they were picked up by online retail giant, Amazon.com.

Having its D2Fit Multi Collagen Pre Workout powder for sale through Amazon is a huge step for the company since Amazon is the largest supplement retailer in the United States. And the timing couldn't have been better since Collagen has ranked highest among in-demand supplements on Amazon, with Hydrolyzed Collagen as a close second, followed by Biotin, another major component of D2Fit's Multi Collagen powder.

Collagen is one of the most common proteins found in mammals, and it is used to help support essential building blocks of the human body, like skin, muscle, and connective tissue. Hydrolyzed collagen refers to collagen that has been broken down into pieces, called peptides.

Collagen also plays a major role in maintaining skin elasticity, which is why it is often used to fight against visible signs of aging. Collagen has also been researched for its role in maintaining bone density as the body ages.

Collagen's role in joint and bone health could make it a critical part of any workout supplement regimen, since it may help to protect the body from wear and tear on bones and joints, but there's another reason more fitness enthusiasts have started using collagen supplements. Collagen may help to increase muscle mass since collagen makes up as much as ten percent of muscle tissue. So taking collagen can actually help keep muscles in peak condition during a workout.

In addition to great taste, D2Fit's Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout drink has been turning heads in the fitness community for its unique and effective ingredient list. While most pre-workout powders offer a burst of energy, Dance2Fit wanted to tailor its product to incorporate customer feedback. For this reason, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout is made with specialized components to target skin, nail, bone, joint, and hair restoration. This means that over time, D2F's pre-workout formula actually helps users look their best, in addition to feeling their best.

