Dandelion Energy Announces Douglas De Angelo as Senior Vice President of Operations

NEW YORK and ALBANY, N.Y., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the country's fastest-growing green home geothermal company, today announced Douglas De Angelo as the company's Senior Vice President of Operations and a key part of the leadership team. De Angelo was critical to pioneering Dandelion's new health safety procedures that have allowed the company to successfully relaunch operations in New York State. The new procedures include virtual sales and design, PPE for staff, social distancing, and rigorous cleaning and testing for facilities and staff.

De Angelo will run all pre-construction activities, including design, site survey, and permitting as well as the main construction, installation, and customer support. De Angelo will also oversee future expansions to new states and regions. Before joining Dandelion, De Angelo was the Head of Operations at Capsule, a digital-first pharmacy based in NYC, where he oversaw customer service, pharmacy operations, and last-mile logistics.

"I'm excited to have Doug join our growing Dandelion Energy team. As our company continues to grow and expand, Doug is perfect to help us drive that growth while building on the approach that has made Dandelion the number one ranked geothermal company for customer service in the state," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. " Dandelion is committed to providing people with the best geothermal heating and cooling systems in the country."

Dandelion's modern, clean, and green Home Geothermal Systems provide efficient heating, air conditioning, and warm water at significant savings over fossil-fuel burning devices. Dandelion systems eliminate the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, improve indoor air quality, and reduce a home's largest source of harmful carbon pollution. A Dandelion Home Geothermal System can save homeowners up to 50% on their annual heating and cooling costs.

New York residents interested in learning more about clean home geothermal can visit: https://dandelionenergy.com/

About Dandelion

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. The company is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com.

SOURCE Dandelion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dandelionenergy.com

