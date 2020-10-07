Dandelion Energy Announces Jeremy Smith as Vice President of Drilling

NEW YORK and ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the nation's leading residential geothermal company, today announced Jeremy Smith as the company's Vice President of Drillings. Smith brings more than eighteen years of experience in the natural gas and oil industries to Dandelion's geothermal drilling operations. Smith will be a key part of the leadership team at the country's fastest-growing green home geothermal company.

Smith will oversee all drilling activities, including design, site survey, and permitting as well as installation, and supporting the customer through their experience. Before joining Dandelion, Smith was the Consulting Drilling Manager for Shale Petroleum Ltd. in Alberta, Canada. Prior to that, he worked in drilling operations leadership positions with various natural gas and oil extraction companies.

"I'm excited to have Jeremy join our growing team here at Dandelion Energy. Jeremy's extensive experience in drilling is perfect to help us drive growth while building on the approach that has made Dandelion the number one ranked customer service geothermal company," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "As our country transitions away towards a greener, cleaner economy, geothermal offers a clear opportunity for fossil fuel workers to utilize their experience and expertise."

Dandelion's modern, clean, and green Home Geothermal Systems provide efficient heating, air conditioning, and warm water at significant savings over older fossil-fuel burning devices. Dandelion systems eliminate the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, improve indoor air quality, and allow people to reduce their home's largest source of harmful carbon pollution.

A Dandelion Home Geothermal System can be purchased for cash or with financing and can save homeowners up to 50% on their annual heating and cooling operating costs.

New York and Connecticut residents interested in learning more about clean home geothermal can visit: https://dandelionenergy.com/see-if-your-home-qualifies

About Dandelion

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. The company is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com.

