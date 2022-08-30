Dandy Technology Debuts Its Lawn Care Robots

Simple, green, automated weed control for everyone

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dandy Technology announces the debut of its Dandy DT-01 and DT-01XL Lawn Care Robots. The Dandy DT-01 family takes the drudgery out of weeding your lawn by combining AI, GPS, and visual processing with a state-of-the-art robotics platform to create the first robot designed specifically for weeding your lawn. These robots will have a retail price of $699.99 and $899.99 and will maintain lawns of ¼ and 1 acre, respectively. The Dandy DT-01 will be shipping in November and is available now for pre-order in a limited quantity. Full production for the DT-01 and the Dandy DT-01XL will be available in Q1 2023.

"Our incredibly talented team of engineers has created something truly unique that will benefit anyone with a lawn," said Peter Wokwicz, CEO of Dandy Technology. "No longer will our customers have to waste time and use excessive chemicals to maintain their grass," continued Peter, "with our robots, all that is needed is to run the robot every few weeks during the growing season to keep their lawn virtually weed-free."

Dandy Technology robots are saving the environment when compared to traditional weed-killing methods. The Dandy DT-01 family uses as much as 90% less chemicals by recognizing and targeting individual weeds and spraying a localized stream on them. Because the robots use off-the-shelf herbicides, customers can use location-specific weed killers, or opt to eliminate non-organic weed killers in favor of organic solutions for a totally safe, weed-free lawn. Maintaining your lawn in a weed-free state takes two or three runs at the start of the season with maintenance runs as needed.

Powered by an app-based approach, these robots combine with your smartphone to make maintaining your lawn a snap. Using the app, available for either iOS or Android, the user can set up a geofence with go/no-go zones for their yard, be updated on the water and fertilizer needs of the lawn, get the status of the robot, be notified when it is safe to go back on the lawn, and even order herbicides. The app is free-of-charge and will be available when the robot ships.

These robots include the following features:



Dandy DT-01 Dandy DT-01XL Lawn area (single run) Up to ¼ acre (10,890 sq. feet) Up to 1 acre (43,560 sq. feet) Yard slope Up to 15° Up to 15° Weeds targeted Common broadleaf weeds, including dandelions, clover, chickweed, etc. Common broadleaf weeds, including dandelions, clover, chickweed, etc. Herbicide distribution 0.5L reservoir with motorized pump 1.2L reservoir with motorized pump Navigation behavior "Corn rows" with a bumper for obstacles "Corn rows" with a bumper for obstacles Perimeter control GPS with app-drawn geofence GPS with app-drawn geofence Speed Up to 50 feet/minute Up to 50 feet/minute Charging type Plug-in AC adapter Plug-in AC adapter Runtime Up to 3 hours Up to 6 hours Battery capacity 3000 mAh 6000 mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi (including firmware and feature updates) Wi-Fi (including firmware and feature updates)

Dandy Technology is a Boston, MA based robotics company using cutting-edge robotics and software to disrupt the lawn and garden space. In addition to saving time and money, Dandy's consumer and commercial products are significantly more environmentally friendly than traditional solutions. For more information on Dandy, its products, and its mission, please visit dandytek.com.

