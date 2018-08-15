Daniel A. Burke Named President and Chief Operating Officer of EWTN News

"Over the past several years, EWTN has focused a great deal of effort on creating a global Catholic news platform through television, radio, print and digital," said Michael P. Warsaw, EWTN Global Catholic Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Dan Burke is a perfect choice to lead these operations. He is uniquely suited to help facilitate cooperation and editorial collaboration across our multiple outlets. I am confident this will result in a greatly strengthened position for all of our news operations." In his new role, Burke will report directly to Warsaw.

Dan Burke joined EWTN as part of the Network's acquisition of the National Catholic Register in 2011. Burke's background, prior to his arrival at EWTN, included global strategy development, business and technology consulting, and organizational development. He is an award-winning author and editor of 11 books on authentic Catholic spirituality. Dan is also the founder of the Avila Institute for Spiritual Formation, which offers graduate studies in spiritual theology to priests, religious, and laity in more than 70 countries.

"EWTN Foundress Mother Angelica changed the face of Catholicism in America as she advanced the Gospel through her use of the media," said Burke in reacting to the appointment. "The Network has not only continued her legacy through EWTN, but now through Catholic news has dramatically expanded EWTN's work of evangelization around the world. I am honored to play a small role in this great work of God and look forward to serving the vital mission of EWTN News as we engage and examine the events of the day through the lens of the teachings of the Church."

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 275 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; the largest Catholic website in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network

Related Links

http://http://www.ewtn.com/

