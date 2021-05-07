Daniel Asher, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Asher, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Hospitalist for his professional excellence in medicine and his exemplary contributions at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Daniel Asher, MD

A well-recognized leader in healthcare, Piedmont Columbus Regional, has garnered a reputation of excellence since its establishment in 1836. Piedmont proudly serves the Columbus, GA area, continuously striving to deliver expert and compassionate care and build long-term patient relationships and strong connections within the communities. With a network of health and medical services through its two hospital campuses, Piedmont offers various services in brain tumor, cancer, heart, maternity services, pediatric emergency, neurosciences, primary care, quickcare, and transplant, to name a few.

Dedicated to serving the medical community, Dr. Daniel Asher is a distinguished night-time hospitalist at Piedmont Columbus Regional. He specializes in all facets of his work and treats hospitalized patients with a variety of illnesses. In his current capacity, Dr. Asher enjoys working with residents and consulting with other physicians to provide the highest quality care to his patients. In his current capacity, Dr. Asher has served on the frontlines treating countless COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic that has unfolded in Georgia and nationwide.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Asher obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology/Biological Sciences from Saint Leo University. His medical career began after he earned his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts in 2017. Shortly after that, he completed a Family Medicine residency at Piedmont Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident from 2019-2020 and continued his career.

Dr. Asher dedicates this recognition to his mother, Dr. Laura Remark, a family practitioner who inspired him to become a doctor.

To learn more, please visit https://www.piedmont.org/.

