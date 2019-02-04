NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Benjamin Botkin is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Biology in recognition of his role as a Biologist, Environmental Scientist, and Writer at the University of Miami and University of California, Santa Barbara.

With fifty years of experience in the field of Biology, Dr. Daniel Benjamin Botkin is revered for his outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Botkin has attained extensive experience in all facets of biology and as a journalist. Serving as the previous Chairman of the English Department of the newly formed Mindanao State University (among seven faculty members in the department, all American Peace Corps Volunteers), Dr. Botkin taught introductory physics.

After writing and creating the first successful multispecies computer ecology called JABOWA, with two scientists from IBM Thomas J. Watson Laboratories back in 1970, Dr. Botkin helped establish and has led the National Science Foundation's Long-Term Ecological Research Program. Dr. Botkin initiated NASA's use of satellite remote sensing to study ecology from space and has advised the government of Taiwan in solving environmental problems.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Botkin attained his Master's Degree at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, in English Literature.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Botkin is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Explorers Club, Cosmos Club, AAAS, Sigma Xi, American Institute of Biological Sciences, Ecological Society of America and more.

A distinguished scholar that has written several articles in the industry, Dr. Botkin's forthcoming book, Tsavo, is being published by Book Vine Press and will be available for purchase in Fall 2018. Dr. Botkin has published several articles in professional journals and popular magazines and newspaper op-eds.

Charitable to various organizations, in 1990 Dr. Botkin founded a nonprofit corporation, The Center for the Study of the Environment.

In recognition of his many professional accolades, Dr. Botkin is the honorary recipient of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, John C. Pritzlaff Conservation Award for career contributions in the conservation of nature; Bernhard Eduard Fernow Award for Outstanding Contributions to International Forestry; Mitchell International Prize for Sustainable Development; Inducted into the Environmental Hall of Fame, and more.

