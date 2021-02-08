Daniel Corrales's new book Avatar: Historias, mitos y leyendas, a gripping story about the mystical history of humanity shared through time and language

Corrales said this about his book: "The history and events of the human being have always been presented through hypotheses and theories in a framework of scientific knowledge. However, we also have information through the living word in stories, tales, myths, and legends that are transmitted orally; and that has always been present through our generations since the beginning of the human race. Also, through science fiction."

Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Corrales's new book Avatar: Historias, mitos y leyendas illuminates the readers on the magnitude of the oration of myths, legends, and fables that shaped history and culture.

Consumers who wish to learn about humanity through the eyes of time and art can purchase Avatar: Historias, mitos y leyendas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

