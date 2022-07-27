BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel E. Rousso, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon for his distinguished career in Facial Plastic Surgery and in acknowledgment of his work at Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic.

Dr. Rousso is an internationally renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon specializing in surgical and non-surgical therapies for the face, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid reconstruction, chin augmentation, facial implants, and plasma skin resurfacing. He also provides hair restoration services. His private medical practice, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic, is located at 2700 Hwy. 280, Suite 300 West, in Birmingham, AL.

Dr. Rousso first completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He then earned his Medical Degree at the Medical College of Georgia. He then completed an Otolaryngology Residency at hospitals affiliated with Emory University for further training, followed by an American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Dr. Rousso is triple-board certified by the American Board of Facial and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and the American Board of Hair Restoration. He is also a founding member of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, where he has served as President.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Rousso serves as an educator with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship. He has also served as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Alabama's Department of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Rousso has authored numerous scholarly works on facial plastic surgery and has been a frequent medical seminar speaker.

Dr. Rousso would like to dedicate this honorable recognition in loving memory of his father Morris Rousso, to his uncle Jack Rousso, DDS, in memory of his mentor Jack Anderson, ND, and other mentors, Richard Webster, MD, and Gaylon McCullough. On a personal note, Dr. Rousso is involved with multiple charitable organizations in his spare time.

For more information, please visit www.drrousso.com.

