Daniel G. Amen, MD releases new book You, Happier: The 7 Neuroscience Secrets of Feeling Good Based on Your Brain Type

#1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen reveals the seven neuroscience secrets to becoming more than 30 percent happier in just 30 days—regardless of your age, upbringing, genetics, or current situation in his new book You, Happier out worldwide today.

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness is a brain function. With a healthier brain always comes a happier life. After studying more than 200,000 brain scans of people from 155 countries, Dr. Amen has discovered five primary brain types and seven neuroscience secrets that influence happiness. In You, Happier, he explains them and offers practical, science-based strategies for optimizing your happiness. Dr. Amen will teach you how to