FLORENCE, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The second cohort of the Daniel Goleman Emotional Intelligence Coaching Certification (EICC) program will begin this July. We are in the final phases of enrollment for this cohort and are looking to fill the remaining spots with established coaches, leaders, and those in Human Resources or Leadership Development roles who are passionate about cultivating lasting behavioral change in themselves and others. This program builds on twenty plus years of Daniel Goleman's research in Emotional Intelligence (EI) and represents the first suite of offerings he and his team have created to provide practical, application-based tools and methods for cultivating this distinguishing skillset.

HR leaders are often expected to coach employees without the benefit of a framework to guide their coaching. This can lead to a reliance upon compliance-based methods and behavioral assessments, which alone fail to produce significant results. This is the conundrum today's HR leaders face, and it is why we've developed our Coaching Certification to provide you with a clear and accessible framework to guide your work with employees. Our framework gives you a vocabulary for evaluating individual and organizational strengths and weaknesses, as well as a structure to help employees create meaningful behavioral change through the development and integration of Emotional Intelligence competencies.

This framework provides an in-depth and experiential approach, akin to a professional-level degree, but with enough flexibility to accommodate a busy life. Participants benefit from a structured and evidence-based experience that combines in-person training with personalized coaching and online learning. Program graduates also receive exclusive access to customizable tools to use with clients. While the program is primarily online, it includes two residencies just outside of Vienna, Austria, during which you will learn from thought leaders and established coaches. You will also meet and connect with the diverse and supportive community of like-minded leaders and professionals in your cohort.

According to the World Economic Forum, Emotional Intelligence is the distinguishing quality of the leaders of the future. We hope that you will join us in becoming one of them. The priority deadline for applications to our second cohort is May 15, though we will accept applications on a rolling basis until the program is filled. Please contact Faune@keystepmedia.com for inquiries, and visit www.keystepmedia.com/coaching for full program details and to apply.

